From the acid-tipped pen of climate expert and provocative playwright David Finnigan (Kill Climate Deniers, 44 Sex Acts in One Week), Belvoir St Theatre presents this new play that explores life, love and making money as the world heats up.

More than 50 small plays are crammed into one, capturing the exhilaration, frustration and fascination of living in a time of total environmental change, spanning from the recent past into the far future. And yes, one of these stories revolves around a frog (the last of his species!).

“Climate change by its nature is not a thing; it's kind of a hyper object that exists everywhere and nowhere at the same time. So how do you write about that theatrically?” muses Belvoir’s artistic director Eamon Flack.

“It's a really fundamental challenge to the humanism of theatre, and David's found a solution which keeps it human, while also managing to encapsulate the scale of the unthinkability of what it means to be living in the climate era. I think it’s a brilliant play.”

Directed by Carissa Licciardello (Opening Night, A Room of One’s Own) and featuring a cast of six, including Abbie-lee Lewis (ABC’s Blak Comedy), Brandon McClelland (currently winning hearts for his role on Stan original series Totally Completely Fine) and Charles Wu (Jasper Jones) – Scenes from the Climate Era promises to be shocking, wry and inspiring.

Scenes from the Climate Era is on at Belvoir St Theatre from May 27 to June 25. Find out more and snap up tickets over here.

