“What do they do all day in Sydney? Stare at the water?” – Perhaps it’s a little mischievous to begin by singling out this line of sassy intercity rivalry, uttered with a tart exasperation by the late patron of Australian visual arts, Sunday Reed, in the Melbourne Theatre Company-produced play named for her.



And yet, this hilariously brassy line is not only provoked a mirth of knowing giggles from the harbourside audience on the opening night of its transfer season at the Sydney Opera House, presented by Sydney Theatre Company – it also gets to the nub of the very Melbourne story celebrated here, where Sydney (or rather, Sidney) plays antagonist. Portrayed with exhilarating panache by an outstanding Nikki Shiels, Sunday is a luminous presence. A woman ahead of her time, she helped shape Australian modernism by co-founding the Heide artistic commune with her husband, John Reed, on a former dairy farm on the Victorian state capital’s then-rural edges in the 1930s.



Under her guidance, Heide became a bohemian refuge where art, love and jealousy collided in tempestuous eddies by the Birrarung/Yarra River – a place destined to become known as The Heide Museum of Modern Art. (And yes, today the public can visit the galleries and sculpture parks scattered across its 6.5 hectares of parklands).

Shiels shines as bright as the dappled Melbourne sunlight.

Shiels is an actor of such calibre that she swung standing in for Eryn-Jean Norvill during her celebrated turn in Kip Williams’ The Picture of Dorian Gray (the original production, before it went global). Here, we hang on her every word. In the opening moments of Sunday, she looks out to us, the audience, standing in for what we come to realise is a portrait of her, painted by her former lover Sidley Nolan at Heide, long after he has abandoned her and this place.



Describing in great detail the specific colour of Melbourne’s sky and grass, she is speaking to her eventually-adopted son, Sweeney (Jude Hyland) – born to Heide resident artist Joy Hester (Ratidzo Mambo). In this moment of provocation, she asks him to look closer, to see and feel more.



Sunday was unable to bear children, and the play makes much of art as her surrogate – even more so than Sweeney. John Reed was her second husband, and by all accounts she adored him – as depicted here with loyal stoicism by Matt Day (North by Northwest). She also adored and admonished Sidney Nolan with a fiery passion – with the inimitable James O’Connell stepping into this role following Josh McConville's turn in Melbourne.



Playwright Anthony Weigh settles on this love triangle as the basis of an almost three-hour work of historical fiction directed by Sarah Goodes (Cyrano). It paints between the lines in a tale that roughly spans WWII, though focused firmly on the Heide home front, where all the warring is over artistic and emotional independence.

Weigh perhaps over-eggs the witty scene that introduces us to Nolan, with a salvo of mimicked banter bounced back and forth between him and the Reeds as he shows up unannounced and dishevelled, seeking patronage. The class divide hangs in the air as the Reeds somewhat snootily unpick his affected exaggeration of the poor artist persona. And yet, it’s clear that Sunday immediately recognises the promise in his sketches of the city, and there’s an unmistakable frisson between them.

Many argue that Sunday’s guiding hand is unmistakable in Nolan’s famous Ned Kelly series. This is brought to life here as she suggests a splash of red while he works away at their dining room table – all the while, Nolan is trying to pick the precise nature of her relationship with her husband, and if there’s room for him too.



O'Connell relishes this “it’s complicated” dance, with Day doing good work in the quieter role. Under Goodes’ steady, unfussy direction, the first act mostly reads like a bracing monologue for the remarkable Shiels, occasionally interrupted.



Perhaps a tighter play could have discarded the rest altogether in favour of a one-woman show. While prior knowledge of the Heide circle will certainly boost one’s enjoyment of Sunday, it isn’t required. Weigh more or less excludes the other key players, losing some of what made this artistically incestuous place unique, including their political alignment with the Communist Party.



Mambo, as gifted artist Joy, is particularly hard done by – reduced to a footnote, appearing in unspoken glimpses in the first act, and a plot point propping up an ailing Sunday in the second. It’s a perplexing decision, as is the loss of focus on Sunday in the final act, who becomes a more passive presence as the boys bicker over her.



It’s also a shame, for a work so invested in the dramatic lives of artists, that designer Anna Cordingley’s set is so dreary. The stage, already too large by half and dwarfing the cast in a work that should be intimate, is a minimalist shell daubed with a grey, concrete-like smear. While there are subtle hints of metaphorical playfulness in the exploded structure of a crumbling home that’s missing one wall – and the long shallow window projected to the rear, which evokes Ned Kelly’s helmet eyehole – they’re too coy. It’s a welcome relief when the autumnal canopy of a long-promised oak tree finally offers a flourish of colour in the second act.



If Sunday loses its way a little amidst overlong runtime, it is through no fault of Shiels, who shines as bright as the dappled Melbourne sunlight. Her performance, painted with precision, is worth the ticket regardless.

Sunday is playing at the Sydney Opera House until December 14. Find out more and snag your tickets over here. (Hot tip: discounted tickets are available to students, under 30s’, and concession card holders.)

(This review was written by Stephen A Russell and edited by Alannah Le Cross (née Maher). An earlier version was published in January 2023 after the Melbourne opening, see here.)

