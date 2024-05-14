Time Out says

For one night only, an all-star cast will be assembled for a live staged reading of the famous play that turned the tide for gay rights

It was 25 years ago when Moisés Kaufman and members of New York’s Tectonic Theater Project began to craft The Laramie Project. One of the world’s most striking examples of verbatim theatre, the play draws on interviews with the townspeople of Laramie, Wyoming, in the aftermath of the shocking murder of 21-year-old gay man Matthew Shepard. The events would go on to propel momentous social change, inspiring The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act 2009. The act expanded the US federal hate crime law to include crimes based on a victim’s sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.

In recognition of this significant anniversary, an all-star cast will bring Matthew Sheppard’s story to life in a special one-off event at the City Recital Hall on Tuesday, May 14, from 7.30pm (during the same week as International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia).

Under the direction of Dean Bryant, the all-Australian cast includes Nicholas Brown, Casey Donovan, Benjamin Law, Zindzi Okenyo, Tony Sheldon and Lyndon Watts. The cast will also be joined by Matthew’s father Dennis Shepard, delivering the powerful speech he made in the Wyoming courtroom. The performance will be followed by an on-stage Q&A with Dennis Shepard and the project’s creative team, around the role of the arts within social justice movements.

Tickets are on sale now, and all proceeds go to the Tectonic Theater Project Playwriting Scholarship for an Australian LGBTQIA+ playwright and the Matthew Shepard Foundation. The Scholarship will allow an Australian playwright to embark on a two-week creative development experience in New York City, which includes observing training at Tectonic Theater Project’s Moment Work Institute. The primary objective is for an Australian artist to immerse themselves in Tectonic’s distinctive theatrical methodology, with the aim of harnessing this invaluable experience to craft a new Australian play. Applications open on May 17, and you can find out more over at americanaustralian.org.

Tickets are $39+bf for students, and $79–$99+bf full price. You can book now at Ticketmaster or cityrecitalhall.com.

