Time to grab your incredibly well-organised binder and alert your Galentines brigade: Leslie Kno– we mean, Amy Poehler is coming to town for Vivid Sydney 2024. That’s right, the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian (and writer, director, producer, and bestselling author) will join the festival of light for a special Vivid Ideas event at the Sydney Opera House on Monday, May 27.

Appearing in Sydney for the first time since 2015, Poehler will join Zan Rowe for an intimate In Conversation, which will also be preceded by an exclusive 30-minute look of select scenes from the highly anticipated Inside Out 2 (the sequel to Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award winning Inside Out) which sees Poehler once again voice the role of Joy. Poehler’s induction into Vivid Sydney follows a few years of A-list talent for Vivid Ideas, with last year’s festival featuring an appearance from pop culture sensations Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White off the back of the success of White Lotus.

Amy Poehler is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents, and is best known for her role as Leslie Knope in the Emmy-nominated comedy series Parks and Recreation. She’s also often seen alongside frequent collaborator Tina Fey, and additionally, her literary debut Yes Please topped the New York Times Best Sellers list in October 2014, staying there for over 23 weeks.

Photograph: Supplied/Pixar | 'Inside Out 2'

Vivid Sydney’s Festival Director, Gill Minervini, said that Amy Poehler is the perfect person to join this year’s Vivid Ideas lineup: “We’re so proud to add her to the growing list of guests set to captivate visitors throughout 23 nights of the festival. Amy’s new film Inside Out 2 ties in perfectly with the theme of this year’s festival, Humanity, with an accessible take on how the human mind makes decisions and processes emotions.”

“Allowing audiences to have an insight to how one of the world’s great writers and performers operates is sure to be a great thrill. I encourage everyone to get their tickets as soon as they can for this not-to-be-missed event.”

Tickets to the In Conversation event with Amy Poehler range from $49 to $129 and are available now at vividsydney.com. Following the talk, a bespoke Inside Out 2-inspired projection will light up Customs House at Circular Quay for a one-off 30-minute projection.

Vivid Sydney is returning from Friday, May 24 to Saturday, June 15 with a brand new trail of light and a stacked program of free and ticketed events. Whether or not you’re feeling this event, we bet that there’s something to surprise and delight you in this year’s thought-provoking program. In addition to the art-y and think-y events, there will also be fiery selections for Vivid Food and the return of Dark Spectrum. Stay tuned for more.

