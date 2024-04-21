Sydney
The Lewis Trilogy

  • Theatre, Drama
  • SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company, Darlinghurst
The Lewis Trilogy for Griffin
Photograph: Supplied/Griffin Theatre | Paul Capsis in costume for 'Così'
Time Out says

Griffin is farewelling its Kings Cross home in fantastical style, with a triple-bill celebration leading Aussie playwright Louis Nowra

A monumental five-hour theatre experience, comprising three plays by one of Australia’s leading playwrights, serving as a (temporary) farewell to the indie home of original Aussie theatre in Kings Cross? Count us in! Sydney’s Griffin Theatre Company is kicking off its 2024 season in earnest with Louis Nowra’s The Lewis Trilogy, marking the final production to be staged at the iconic SBW Stables Theatre before it undergoes major redevelopment works (thanks to the theatre being rescued by a billionaire philanthropist).

Spanning five decades in changing Australia, The Lewis Trilogy chronicles the arc of Lewis’ life as he ages from a teenaged boy to a young man to a local veteran of Kings Cross. At the heart of the trio is a fantastical reimagining of Nowra’s most beloved play, Così – a semi-autobiographical comic commentary set in a Melbourne mental hospital in 1971 (which yes, was adapted into the 1996 movie starring our Toni Collette!). Così is bookended by Summer of the Aliens and This Much is True.

This sentimental production involves an ensemble of eight of Sydney’s favourite actors including the otherworldly Australian treasure Paul Capsis (whom we were just recently admiring in absurdist romp The Chairs), the excellent Thomas Campbell (the dark horse of many musicals at Hayes Theatre Co, including the multiple Sydney Theatre Award-winning Metropolis) and legendary songstress/actor/comedian Ursula Yovich along with Philip Lynch, Masego Pitso, Nikki Viveca, Darius Williams, and William Zappa.

There are two ways to experience the magic of The Lewis Trilogy – one is by savouring each play over multiple days mid-week, and the other is to strap in for a full-day epic event on either Saturday or Sunday (starting at 1pm, with a short interval and a dinner break).  

As the sun sets on Lewis’s journey, audiences will leave the cosy historic home of Griffin for the last time – seeing Kings Cross in a different light. The remainder of the 2024 season has something for everyone, including an exclusive season of the delicate performance poems presented at Carriageworks, a queer pop spectacular in collaboration with Hayes Theatre Co, and two special return seasons.

The Lewis Trilogy is playing at SBW Stables Theatre, Kings Cross, from February 9 to April 21. Wed-Fri from 7pm, Sat and Sun from 1pm. Tickets range from $129-$219 for three-show packages, and $55-$89 for single tickets. Check out the Season Calendar for a detailed performance schedule and book here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
griffintheatre.com.au/festivals/the-lewis-trilogy/
Address:
SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company
10 Nimrod St
Kings Cross
Sydney
2010
Price:
$55-$219
Opening hours:
Wed-Fri 7pm (single show), Sat-Sun 1pm-late (all 3 shows)

Dates and times

