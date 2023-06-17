Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Lucky Country

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Hayes Theatre Co, Elizabeth Bay
  1. The Lucky Country at Hayes
    Photograph: Supplied/Hayes Theatre Co
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. The Lucky Country at Hayes
    Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/Phil Erbacher | Rehearsals for 'The Lucky Country'
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. The Lucky Country at Hayes
    Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/Phil Erbacher | Rehearsals for 'The Lucky Country'
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. The Lucky Country at Hayes
    Photograph: Hayes Theatre Co/Phil Erbacher | Rehearsals for 'The Lucky Country'
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. The Lucky Country at Hayes
    Photograph: Supplied/Hayes Theatre Co | Vidya Makan
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This hilarious new musical explores what it really means to be Australian

What does it really mean to be a so-called Australian? The Lucky Country is a rollicking new chamber musical for “all Aussies” that digs deep into the ideas of Australia, identity and belonging.

Created by writer and lyricist Vidya Makan – who is well-known for touring with Australia’s staging of Six the Musical – in collaboration with Sonya Suares, The Lucky Country gives a voice to those typically marginalised in our collective conversations about Australian identity and history. 

Featuring six exceptional performers and a five-piece band (including yidaki – didgeridoo), this 75-minute show introduces a host of new Australian anthems, illuminated and amplified by groundbreaking audiovisual design.

The team from Hayes Theatre Co has scoured the country to bring together a stacked cast, featuring the talents of Joseph Althouse (Griffin’s Green Park), Milo Hartill (Belvoir’s Fangirls, The Hayes’ Bonnie & Clyde), soulful singer Dyagula, former aspiring K-Pop artist Jeffrey Liu, Indigenous singer-songwriter Kristal West, award-winning character actor and writer Karlis Zaid, the aforementioned Vidya Makan, and Ava Maddon (Belvoir’s Into The Woods).

We meet Boy, a 13-year-old Thitharr Warra boy, whose youthful optimism is dashed when he clashes with his teacher’s notion of ‘our shared history’. It sparks a journey of self-actualisation that leads him back to Country and a moment of truth.

While Boy is grappling with the fault-lines in our national story, his totem bird – a sea eagle – introduces us to a collection of all-Aussie characters, including grey nomads who find love on a Contiki tour, a Chinese Australian restaurateur who dreams of life as a Byron Bay nudist, a young refugee in Mingoola, a WW2 veteran, an aspiring actress, an all fake-Russian choir, and much, much more. 

“What does it mean to be Australian? Who are we as a nation when we attempt to include ALL the parts of how we came to be?” said Makan. “The Lucky Country is a love letter to these questions. Embracing the contradictions, love, hurt and joy of being ‘Aussie’. It’s an all Aussie musical, for ALL Aussies; featuring the voices I never got to see on stage growing up.”

Be amongst the first to experience this hilarious and uplifting musical journey exploring what it means to be Aussie.

(Hot tip: While you're in Kings Cross for a night at the Hayes, we recommend a post-show night cap and apertif at Piccolo Bar or Vermuteria.)

The Lucky Country plays at Hayes Theatre Co, Elizabeth Bay (just off Kings Cross), from May 26, 2023. Tickets are $60-$75 and you can snap yours up over here.

Check out these popular stories:

The best theatre to see in Sydney this month

The best and biggest musicals coming to Sydney

How to score $35 tickets to Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in Sydney

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
hayestheatre.com.au/event/the-lucky-country/
Address:
Hayes Theatre Co
19 Greenknowe Ave
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Price:
$60-$75
Opening hours:
Mon 6.30pm, Tue-Sat 7.30pm, Thu 1pm, Sat 2pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.