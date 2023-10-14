Time Out says

A pivotal moment in Australia's history comes to life in this powerful play at the Sydney Opera House

Visitors are meant to leave. Right? The Visitors is a first contact story with a difference, taking us back to a sweltering day in 1788 when a group of Elders (and one new initiate) from various clans gather on a scarp overlooking what will one day be known as Sydney Harbour. A number of huge ships have arrived, and a decision must be made: will these strangers be welcomed, or repulsed?

Muruwari playwright Jane Harrision’s powerful show was a smash-hit at Sydney Festival in early 2020. Now, Sydney Theatre Company and Moogahlin Performing Arts have joined forces to bring a brand new production overseen by legendary director, Quandamooka man Wesley Enoch, to the Sydney Opera House for the House’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The incredible cast features Pertame and Tiwi actor Joseph Wunujaka Althouse; Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal actor Luke Carroll; Yunkunytjatjara, Warrigmal and South Sea Islander actor Elaine Crombie; Noongar and Budmiya actor Kyle Morrison, Wiradjuri and Gamilaraay actor Beau Dean Riley Smith; Biripi actor Guy Simon; and Gumbaynggirr and Wiradjuri actor Dalara Williams.

This is a riveting, deeply researched insight into one of the most impactful and painful days in Australia’s history.

The Visitors plays at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House, from September 11 to October 14. Tickets range from $57-$109 and you snap them up over here.

