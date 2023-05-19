Time Out says

The international style event of the season is about to take over Sydney's Carriageworks – here's everything you need to know

The pinnacle of events on the Australian fashion calendar returns to Sydney in May 2023. Carriageworks becomes an oh-so-stylish central hub for runway shows featuring top-tier design talent, talks, special events and more from May 15-19.

The showcase was once an industry-only event, but now it's not only restricted to the fashion elite. Tickets are available to all members of the public (for a lot of events, but not every runway), so you can be part of the (lights, camera) action. Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) will feature 45 designer runway shows and presentations from new and notable names live at Carriageworks (with some off-site runways as well) and virtually at AAFW.com.au.

The opening night runway celebrates the 10-year anniversary of influential Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo, and will unveil Lo Sordo’s highly anticipated Resort ’24 collection, ‘Showgirls’. The designers on our radar this year? We’re pretty into Sydney’s own Gary Bigeni’s dopamine-inducing, super colourful gender-neutral fine art fashion collections.

You can also always count on Newtown based demi-couture fashion duo Nicol & Ford to create breathtaking classically “feminine” silhouettes for all gender identities and body types.

And it all wraps up with the #WeWearAustralian runway on Friday night, showcasing over 50 iconic and emerging Australian designers.

Fashion Week also offers a selection of panels with the industry’s most influential personalities. The Talks presented by Glenfiddich will provide insight into fashion’s past, present and future, asking ‘where next?’ on thought-provoking topics including: Club Culture & Fashion, Identity And Agency: Gender Diversity & The Fashion Industry, New Voices In Fashion Criticism, and On Trend: Key Directions In Australian Fashion, with notable hosts and panellists like model and casting director Basjia Almaan alongside designer duo Katie and Lil Nicol-Ford (Nicol & Ford), and Akira Isogawa, who will make his return to fashion this year. The Talks take place at 5pm each day and tickets are $50.

Between all the runway action, you can grab a refreshment at one of the pop-up bars coming to Carriageworks. Sip on juniper spirits with the return of the Hendrick’s Gin Parlour (May 15-19), which will be pouring up unusual cocktails inspired by fashion. Over at the Glenfiddich Valley of the Deer Disco & Bar (May 15-18) guests can indulge in bespoke cocktails, drams, and dance the night away, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of one of the most exciting fashion events of the year with some of Australia’s hottest DJs.

There are plenty of other (heavily branded) interactive experiences and shopping opportunities popping up in Carriageworks. For example, at eBay’s Pre-loved Pop Up, fashion lovers can style, snap and share pre-loved eBay finds. Professional hair stylists are also on hand to get you runway ready at the Redken Room.

Tickets to talks and workshops start at $50, with runway show tickets from $120-$250. Check out the full program and get your mitts on tickets here.

