An Evening with Rebel Wilson

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Rebel WIlson smiling at camera
Photograph: Supplied | Darcy Hemley
Time Out says

Aca-scuse me? This Aussie actress who's shared her humour with the world in blockbuster films is giving a talk at the Sydney Opera House

Last week we actually spotted Aussie-actress-turned-global-megastar Rebel Wilson in the lift of the building that the Time Out Sydney offices are in, in Surry Hills. We were too star struck to ask what she was doing here, but we knew she was in town, and now we know she's going to be baring all at the Sydney Opera House, for An Evening with Rebel Wilson.

What does an evening with Rebel look like? We're told she's going to get real candid – about what it meant to burst into Hollywood as the “fat funny Aussie girl”. 

Having starred in countless cult-classic comedies like the Pitch Perfect franchise, BridesmaidsHow to be Single, and recently Senior Year, the actress has a career full of stories to reveal on her time in the industry, plus real-talk segues about fertility and sexuality. 

Her talk will centre around how she prioritised her career over relationships for the better part of her life, and is only being true with herself and others on vulnerable stuff like relationships, losing weight and dealing with rejection. 

That said, don’t expect a Debbie-downer evening. It’s almost guarantees that the actress will have you in stitches over all the good and the bad of her intriguing life. 

An Evening with Rebel Wilson is on at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, May 9 at 8:30pm. You can purchase tickets here.

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
fane.com.au/show/an-evening-with-rebel-wilson/
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
$89 - $189
Opening hours:
8.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
