Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Render of Sydney Sofitel Wentworth
Render: Supplied | Sydney Sofitel Wentworth

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is scoring a sparkly $60 million makeover

The major redesign includes an expansive dining precinct from a boutique Sydney hospitality group

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

In case you missed it, Sydney’s hotel dining scene is having a moment. Back in 2022, Mitch Orr led the charge: opening the doors to Kiln, the fire-powered restaurant on the 18th floor of Surry Hills’ Ace Hotel. In early 2023, we saw Capella Sydney join the movement with the glittering Brasserie 1930 occupying the ground floor, and the much-anticipated W Hotel opened in the middle of the year with an ambitious hotel restaurant in the form of Btwn. So far in 2024, we’ve already seen Birdie Bar and Brasserie open at Novotel Sydney City Centre, and Sydney Common open at Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park. Now, Sydney Sofitel Wentworth has revealed the plans for a $60 million refurbishment, with a food and drink partnership with House Made Hospitality (the team behind Apollonia, Martinez and Promenade Bondi Beach, among others) one of its cornerstones. Interested? Us too.

The towering 15-storey hotel in the centre of Sydney CBD – known for its uniquely curved design – was Australia's first five-star hotel, opening its doors way back in 1966, owned at the time by Qantas as their major Sydney accommodation offering. Former guests range from the late Queen Elizabeth II to Bill Gates to American Apollo astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and though the hotel has maintained its luxury status throughout its life, the $60 million refurbishment is set to help it reposition itself as one of Sydney’s most undeniably high-end hotels.

Render of Sydney Sofitel Wentworth
Render: Supplied | Sydney Sofitel Wentworth

As a nod to Sydney’s glittering dining scene, the reimagined hotel will feature an extensive dining precinct – home to four different venues ranging from an Australian seafood grill to a French-Vietnamese inspired rooftop bar. Curated by the House Made Hospitality team, the dining precinct will also feature a contemporary 90-seater bar and a grand 150-seater dining room inspired by the palatial hotels of Vietnam’s French-influenced cities.

“Our ambition is to set a new standard for Australia’s hotel dining scene by offering a world-class variety of venues all located in the one luxury destination,” explained Sam Panetta, General Manager of Sofitel Sydney Wentworth.

Sydney-based architecture firm Fender Katsalidis has been tasked with the hotel’s redesign, which includes renovations to the 436 guest rooms, 15 event rooms and additional spaces (including the gym, lounge and lobby).

The exact opening date is yet to be announced – keep an eye out for updates via the Sofitel website over here.

RECOMMENDED READS: 

Can't wait? These are the Sydney’s best luxury hotels

Heading out of town? This is our pick of the best luxury accommodation in NSW

Want something more quirky? These are the most unusual places to stay in NSW

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.