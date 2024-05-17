Time Out says

The international style event of the season is about to take over Sydney's Carriageworks – here's everything you need to know

The Met Gala might be behind us, but the biggest annual event of Sydney’s fashion calendar is just around the corner. Australian Fashion Week (AFW) will be taking over Carriageworks this month – transforming the cavernous post-industrial space into a central hub of talks, workshops and runways featuring everyone from emerging student designers to Australia’s fashion royalty from May 13–17.

And though it might seem like an exclusive concept, don’t let the epic outfits intimidate you, there are plenty of ways you can get involved with Sydney’s biggest celebration of style.

The spectacular showcase of design was once an industry-only event, but now they've opened the doors – it is no longer only restricted to the fashion world’s elite few. Though not every runway offers tickets to the paying public, many do – with the varied program also featuring panel discussions, consumer activations and other special events and parties. (Hot tip: There is no cover fee required to hang out at the festival hub, suss out the brand activations, grab a refreshment at the pop-up bars and settle in for some people watching.)

AFW 2024 will feature boundary-pushing runway shows alongside presentations from new and well-established names alike. Though Carriageworks will serve as the hub, additional AFW-related events will be popping up across the city, and runways will be streamed virtually at australianfashionweek.com.

On opening night, after a Hair Masterclass presented by Shark Beauty, a Sustainability Symposium presented by the City of Sydney will be one of the first ticketed events open to the public, followed by a runway show by iconic Australian fashion design house Carla Zampatti. The five-day program follows a similar vein, with each day’s line-up featuring invite-only industry events alongside ticketed runway events and thought-provoking panel discussions. Highlights of the 2024 program include the David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects Runway (Thurs, May 16), a series of intimate conversations with the industry’s most influential female changemakers, and a fragrance masterclass with the French-born fragrance house Creed.

Australian Fashion Week 2024 will also play host to a series of panel discussions with some of the industry’s most influential thought leaders. The Talks presented by Glenfiddich will provide insight into the industry's past, present and future, interrogating topics ranging from the relationship between music and fashion, the changemakers of the industry, and the rise of Western Sydney’s culture in the fashion industry. These carefully curated panel discussions will take place at 5pm each day, and tickets cost $59.

As mentioned, there are also pop-up bars and cafés keeping Sydney’s fashionistas hydrated and caffeinated between shows. Head to the Glenfiddich Valley of the Deer Disco for a dram of whisky or specially crafted cocktail from the Maybe Sammy team, or up the energy at the pop-up Allpress Café. Alongside the food and drink-based activations, style enthusiasts can expect plenty of other interactive experiences and shopping opportunities housed within Carriageworks’ creative walls. This year’s Fashion Week will close out with a glittery party presented by Pandora, that will follow Pandora’s sold-out closing night runway.



Tickets to talks and workshops start at $59, with runway show tickets from $120-$250. Check out the full program and get your (appropriately manicured) hands on tickets over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Feel like a drink? These are the coolest bars in town

After happy hour? We've rounded up the best drink offers in town