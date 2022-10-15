Time Out says

Spin through free pottery classes and more at this arty block party from Clay Sydney, Grumpy Donuts and Poor Tom's

Clay fiends, rejoice. The pottery demigods over at Clay Sydney are throwing a massive and totally free (that’s right, free) neighbourhood clay party in Marrickville and you’re all invited.

Kicking off on Saturday, October 15, Big Clay Day will be filled with a veritable bonanza of free pottery classes (of both the hand throwing and wheel-spinning variety), a ceramic market stall slinging Clay Sydney’s pottery wares, and a gallery space that will be filled with the studio’s sculptural pieces for all those interested in viewing.

The Time Out team has tried out Clay Sydney's boozy clay classes at the Enmore studio and we can vouch, they put on a muddy good time.

Everything will go down in Clay Sydney’s Marrickville studio, with the vibes set to flow along the trajectory of local block party meets arty showdown, with them teaming up with the pastry lords over at Grumpy Donuts, the gin kings over at Poor Tom’s Distillery, and the natural booze masters at Mixtape Brew to create a delicious day of locally-made food and fun.

When it comes to the clay classes, everything will be operating on a first come, first served basis. As such, if you’re keen on throwing some shapes, you should aim to be the first one at the door, with the event going off from noon until 4pm on Saturday, October 15.

To find out more about this mud fest, head over to their Facebook event page. This one looks pretty good.

