Love beer but can’t get to Germany this month? Same. On Saturday, October 12, chuck on your lederhosen and head to Brookvale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches for Brooktoberfest, a one-day beer-fuelled festival. Prost!

Spearheaded by local group Brookie Collective, Brooktoberfest will bring together some of Brookie’s best breweries and distilleries including Freshwater Brewing, 7th Day Brewery, Bucketty's, Dad & Daves, Manly Spirits and Goodradigbee for the Oktoberfest-inspired shindig. On the day, you and your mates will go on a pub crawl throughout the 2100 postcode, drinking cracking local beers, enjoying yum food and playing fun games (we’re told beer pong is on the cards).

Tickets to Brooktoberfest cost $75 per person and include a German-style beer at every brewery, afternoon snacks and prizes (for best dressed, so go all out).

"We're excited to bring Brooktoberfest to Brookvale," said Hannah Brecknell, chair at Brookie Collective. "This event is a celebration of our local breweries and the vibrant community that surrounds them. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy a day of great beer, good food, and live entertainment."

You can get a ticket here.

