Time Out says

You can have bucket loads of fun down at Brookvale-based brewery, Bucketty's Brewing Co. Husband and wife team Nick and Alexi opened the sprawling warehouse space back in 2021 and it’s been pumping ever since. The team doesn't offer regular tasting paddles, and instead they allow punters to have unlimited free tasters from any of their 17 taps, so you can find one that you love. There are more than 300 live acts throughout the year, so no matter what day you come on down you’re guaranteed to catch a rocking band or an acoustic set.

Bucketty's has cracked the magical code of being able to cater to people of all ages. Come the weekend you’re just as likely to see a group of 20-somethings grooving next to couples in their 70s, and Nick reckons this is one of the brewery's best qualities. “It's actually been super cool to experience the coming together of generations over a mutual love of good booze and great music.”

And they’re the only Aussie brewery in history to win back-to-back awards at the World Beer Cup medals in the USA. Not bad for l'il old Brookvale.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Thirsty for more beer? These are the best brewery bars in Sydney.

Keen for wine and cocktails too? Check out our guide to the coolest bars in town here.