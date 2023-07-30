Time Out says

Get out your Santa hat because a festive feast is going down every Sunday this July

Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé’s bangers may still be in hibernation for a few more months, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the Christmas spirit a little early this year. Sydney’s innovative and approachable fine-diner Nel is hosting Christmas in July – and you and your mates are invited.

Chuck on your favourite Christmas jumper, come on down to the Surry Hills’ spot and get stuck into a festive feast, which kicks off with five snacks and fresh bread, followed by a share-style slow-cooked lamb Christmas roast with all the trimmings. You’ll finish up with ‘Granny’s Melting Christmas Pudding’ and some elusively named 'winter bombs'.

Head chef Nelly Robinson is renowned for his creative and delicious menu concepts – in fact, his magical Disney-themed degustation is still available to book – and we reckon his Christmas in July feast will blow your santa hat off.

Christmas in July at Nel costs $95 per person, and you can make a booking here. The festivities will be running every Sunday for lunch in July. The team can cater for pescatarians too.

Round up your gang.

