This massive one-day art car boot sale is all about buying directly from the source

If you are looking for an alternative way to spend your weekend that involves art, a car boot sale and over 140 artists and collectives from Greater Sydney, this one’s for you.

On Sunday May 7, Carriageworks will be abuzz with the majestic, arty wonders of Cut n' Polish: Artist Car Boot Sale. After a roaring success in 2022, this vibrant day is all about linking up art-purveyors and market-lovers with artists, with the cash going directly back to the source. Punters can expect to wander through a colossal marketplace full of energy and beautiful things, including ceramics, art prints, handmade jewellery, bespoke garments and photography, with all the items starting at various price points.

This year, the lineup is huge, varied and truly fabulous. You can expect to peruse a bunch of bomber jackets crafted by video installation artist Zanny Begg, mirror collages by Iranian visual artist Shahroud Ghahani, jewellery and handmade products by Wiradjuri artist Leeane Hunter, and Polynesian woven baskets and mixed media artworks by Sione Falemaka, a Niuean artist-weaver.

Frankly, it’s looking good. And that’s just a tiny slice of it.

Visitors will also get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to have their portraits taken by an acclaimed photographer whose captured the likes of Nicole Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett. Photographer Hugh Stewart will be taking portraits in front of visual artist Lara Merrett's vibrant textiles, raising money for climate action at Groundswell, and cancer treatment at Chris O'Brien Lighthouse.

On top of this amazing experience, punters will be able to enter a VR car-boot sale that's described as "half rollercoaster ride, half-theatre" that's set to go down inside a cute '90s 121 Mazda Bubble. Consider us intrigued.

The festivities will kick off at 11am and run till 4pm at the Carriageworks’ Blacksmith Workshop. Entry is free, and you can find out more about all the artists, the food and drink on offer, and all other cute details by clicking right here.

