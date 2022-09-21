Time Out says

Head on down to the Chinese Garden of Friendship in Darling Harbour from Saturday, September 10 to Sunday, September 25 for the Moon Festival, a significant cultural festival in the Chinese calendar.

Situated at the south end of Darling Harbour and a seven minute walk from Chinatown, the Chinese Garden of Friendship is a tranquil oasis with ancient architecture, trickling waterfalls, and lagoons dotted with lotus and colourful fish.

Also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival of Mooncake Festival, the Moon Festival is the second most important festival in Chinese culture after Lunar New Year. Celebrated each year on September 15 when the moon is at its brightest and fullest, it’s a time for families to gather together to worship and appreciate the full moon, which symbolises peace, prosperity, and family reunion in Chinese culture.

Kick off the Moon Festival with a free mooncake, only available on Saturday, September 10. Stroll around the garden throughout the festival to find traditional lanterns with riddles attached to them. And if you have them, bring your kids along to the moon goddess storytelling sessions held each Sunday throughout the festival to hear the legend of Chang’e the moon goddess and her jade rabbit, believed to have originated over 2000 years ago.

Plus, Chinese-Australian multimedia artist Tianli Zu has drawn on her cultural heritage and her lived experiences to create a striking architectural installation that intertwines history and the contemporary for the Moon Festival.

Bring the family along for a cultural day out. Find out more about the Moon Festival here.