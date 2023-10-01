Sydney
Timeout

Darling Square Moon Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Darling Square, Haymarket
  1. Moon cakes piled up
    Photograph: Supplied | Golden Century | Moon Cakes
  2. moon festival sydney
    Photograph: Supplied | Luke Genesis | Darling Quarter Moon Festival
  3. Moon Festival
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The Moon Festival is taking over Darling Square with food, dance and fun – and mooncakes!

One of the most loved holidays in Asian cultures is the Moon Festival, a celebration that takes place when the moon is at its roundest and brightest annually. It also marks the beginning of autumn harvest and an opportunity to give thanks for one's bounty. If you’re keen to bask in the glow of the big lunar sphere in the sky and drink in some gratitude, Darling Square will be holding a two-week long line-up of events. 

From September 15 to October 1 you’ll be able to head to the harbour hotspot to enjoy the festival energy, delicious Asian cuisine, traditional performances, DJ sets. Oh, and of course it would be remiss not to try out a mooncake, which really is the icing on the cake of the Moon Festival. 

The traditional delicacy is a dessert with a hard, biscuit-like outer shell and a sweet, gooey filling inside. At the Darling Square Moon Festival there will be a number of outlets with mooncakes on offer, so you can pick from peach oolong, cheese, matcha green tea, mango pomelo and custard lava flavours.

Chinta Ria, Iiko Mazesoba, XOPP, Hello Auntie and Ume Burger will all be slinging other Moon Festival specials from their stands, too.

There will also be a calligraphy bar with artists on hand to write a personalised message on your lantern, traditional Chinese make-up and face painting, and live music, with DJs taking stage each Saturday and Sunday from 6pm.

Details

Event website:
www.darlingsq.com/moonfestival23/
Address:
Darling Square
35 Tumbalong Bvd
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free

Dates and times

12:00 amDarling Quarter Moon FestivalDarling Square Free
