Time Out says

One of the most loved holidays in Asian cultures is the Moon Festival, a celebration that takes place when the moon is at its roundest and brightest annually. It also marks the beginning of autumn harvest and an opportunity to give thanks for one's bounty. If you’re keen to bask in the glow of the big lunar sphere in the sky and drink in some gratitude, Darling Square will be holding a two-week long line-up of events.

From September 15 to October 1 you’ll be able to head to the harbour hotspot to enjoy the festival energy, delicious Asian cuisine, traditional performances, DJ sets. Oh, and of course it would be remiss not to try out a mooncake, which really is the icing on the cake of the Moon Festival.

The traditional delicacy is a dessert with a hard, biscuit-like outer shell and a sweet, gooey filling inside. At the Darling Square Moon Festival there will be a number of outlets with mooncakes on offer, so you can pick from peach oolong, cheese, matcha green tea, mango pomelo and custard lava flavours.

Chinta Ria, Iiko Mazesoba, XOPP, Hello Auntie and Ume Burger will all be slinging other Moon Festival specials from their stands, too.

There will also be a calligraphy bar with artists on hand to write a personalised message on your lantern, traditional Chinese make-up and face painting, and live music, with DJs taking stage each Saturday and Sunday from 6pm.

Hungry for Chinese food? Here are our favourite Chinese restaurants.