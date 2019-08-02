Flower festivals near Sydney
Trade in dreary city scenery for these glorious floral displays blooming in and around Sydney
There’s a reason we love visiting Sydney’s best florists and ordering elaborate bouquets from flower delivery services: flowers are magical, delicate beauties that remind us of the wonders of nature and make a room pop with colour. If you can’t get enough petals in your life, head to these floral festivals and gardens popping up in Sydney and the surrounding regions. You’ll be able to wander through fields of colour and investigate glorious varieties like paper daisies, cherry blossoms, tulips and other blooms.
Once the flowering season subsides, head to Sydney’s best plant nurseries to add to your home jungle.
Floral festivals blooming near Sydney
Paper Daisy Display at Australian Botanic Garden
Native to Western Australia, paper daisies are rarely seen outside the state but every year the Australian Botanic Garden has a sprawling display of white, pink and yellow paper daisies that draws hundres of people to the site. The flowerbeds are situated at the base of the Connections Garden and it covers a total area of more than 1,700 square metres (just over the size of an Olympic swimming pool). Over half a million seeds have been planted to create the vibrant flowerbed. Paper daisies can usually be seen at the Garden from early September through to mid October.
Sydney Cherry Blossom Festival
To celebrate the start of cherry blossom season, Auburn Botanic Gardens runs a nine-day festival of ticketed Hanami (‘flower viewing’) sessions and midweek tours so you can wander under the canopy of pink flowers in the Japanese-style gardens. NSW’s largest flower festival gets incredibly busy in winter, and you should plan your trip accordingly. We’ve experienced queues in the past, including up viewing platforms and across the stepping stones in the scenic lake – but the beautiful buds make up for the waiting times. If you’re a local they let you experience the cherry blossom free of charge. Simply bring proof of your Cumberland address and ID.
Tulip Time
The picturesque Southern Highlands is less than a two-hour drive or scenic rail journey away from Sydney. You'll find the central town of Bowral buzzing with excited horticultural tourists seeking out the biggest floral event in the region in spring. The town prepares for Tulip Time each year by planting more than 75,000 tulip bulbs and 15,000 flowering annuals in the gated grounds of Corbett Gardens, plus an additional 40,000 across the surrounding suburbs. There’s always a choir of extra events and activities, with markets on the weekends, daily performances by local school groups, and the quaint street parade of vintage cars, marching bands and floats that rings in each flowering season.
Leura Gardens Festival
This annual celebration welcomes spring and all the flowing forests of Leura back for its 55th season. The Blue Mountains suburb will be buzzing with visitors exploring the ten gardens that will be on show for the festival, which is running over two weekends in October. These well-kempt pockets of greenery will be coming into all their flowering glory, and feature cool climate plants and stunning deciduous trees. There will also be a music program with local artists playing at the gardens and special plant sales popping up for the festival.
Cherry Blossom Festival World Square
The main difference with this CBD floral set-up is that you can play with the cherry blossom via an immersive augmented reality experience. This year, there’ll also be real life blossoms to interact with as well as the floating tech ones, plus other activities including traditional Japanese drumming, origami and bonsai workshops, calligraphy performance and Yosakoi Soran dancing. If you’re a top student in the origami workshops, you can contribute to the installation of 1,000 paper cranes that visitors will be folding for the festival. Then, give yourself an edible reward with one of the many blossom-themed specials being offered at nearby retailers.
