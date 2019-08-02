Flower festivals near Sydney

There’s a reason we love visiting Sydney’s best florists and ordering elaborate bouquets from flower delivery services: flowers are magical, delicate beauties that remind us of the wonders of nature and make a room pop with colour. If you can’t get enough petals in your life, head to these floral festivals and gardens popping up in Sydney and the surrounding regions. You’ll be able to wander through fields of colour and investigate glorious varieties like paper daisies, cherry blossoms, tulips and other blooms.

Once the flowering season subsides, head to Sydney’s best plant nurseries to add to your home jungle.

