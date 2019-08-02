The best florists in Sydney

After 25 years in the business, Saskia Havekes is considered a rock star in the floristry world. She’s garnered international success from her series of books, including the 2015 Flower Addict, and her fragrances are stocked in 50 stores in Italy alone. “I love the magnolia grandiflora so much I just wanted to bottle it,” says Havekes. “I had an impulse to somehow lasso that flower; its beauty never fails to please me.”

What was once a Lawrence Dry Cleaner is now filled with tall pots of sculptural stems and dramatic, oversized flower heads from whatever’s in season at the time. The central station, dominating the small space, has been there since the beginning – as has Havekes’ addiction to her work. Even now, as the head of a busy flower business, Havekes still visits the Flower Markets herself three times a week.

“Once I’m there I think I wouldn’t miss this – just to be around my growers. To have that relationship with my growers is essential. It’s truly like family.”