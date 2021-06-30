Future Shapers: Food and Drink

Time Out's Future Shapers is a celebration of the best and brightest innovators, trailblazers and community builders in Sydney across five key fields: the arts; civics; sustainability; food and drink; and community and culture. These remarkable individuals and organisations were nominated by a panel of experts including editor of Time Out Sydney Maxim Boon, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong, head of talks and ideas at the Sydney Opera House Edwina Throsby, NSW 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, CEO of IndigiLab Luke Briscoe and NIDA resident director David Berthold.

Meet our expert panel.

Everyone's gotta eat, right? True as that may be, the ways we eat and the cultures that underpin our food are constantly shifting. The way we eat today might be completely alien to those who lived in this country 50 years ago, but it's the question of how we'll eat tomorrow that simmers in the minds of our Food and Drink Future Shapers. In this category, we meet the chefs, entrepreneurs and industry experts who are changing the ways we eat and drink in order to very literally save the Earth. The need to eat may be ubiquitous, but these people are anything but ordinary. They are changing Sydney for the better, one bite and sip at a time.