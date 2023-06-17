Sydney
Glow-in-the-Dark Pottery

  • Things to do
  • Bondi Clay, Bondi
A glow in the dark pottery wheel
Photograph: Supplied/Clayground Sydney
Time Out says

Do a clay class with a Vivid-twist this winter

Playing with clay is always a good time – but make that glow-in-the-dark clay, under UV lights, and you’re in for a particularly good time indeed. 

During Sydney’s very own festival of lights, Bondi Clay will also be lighting up, with a fabulous glowy pottery class that’s set to run from May 27 all the way to June 17. Running every Saturday night, this vibrant ceramics session will involve a two-hour crash course in wheel throwing; then you'll create one-of-a-kind pottery pieces that shine in the dark, while having a bright old time. Of course, you get to take your creations home with you. 

Run by eco-friendly clay house, ClayGround, this experience is all about having fun and getting your mitts dirty, with the class set in a glowy, vibey environment that’s centred on giving you a sweet and unusual night out, regardless of whether you’re a pottery master or total clay clay novice. 

Starting at 7.30pm, and running until 9.30pm at Bondi Clay, ‘Glow-in-the-Dark Pottery’ will set you back $99 per person. You can book yourself in right here

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.clayground.com.au/
Address:
Bondi Clay
2-4 Flood Street
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Price:
$99
Opening hours:
7.30-9.30pm

Dates and times

