This free-to-attend family-friendly event will bring live performances, workshops and pop-up food trucks to Western Sydney

If you're looking for a night of culturally-engaging, family-friendly entertainment this Friday (Feb 4), we think we've found it. Granville Nights will feature free, live performances from Friday*, Breakfast Road and DJ Levins, as well as pop-up workshops, food stalls, and meet and greet opportunities with the artists.

Headlining the night is Western Sydney boy band Breakfast Road – a trio of three only-children who have formed a brotherly bond through their musical career together, which now spans eight years. Inspired by their culturally diverse backgrounds, expect a genre-bending blend of pop, hip-hop, R’n’B and punk.

As a multidisciplinary art event, Granville Nights will also play host to family-friendly art workshops facilitated by Flenk Collective, and a solo art exhibition by Anna Louise Richardson.

On the food front, you can expect various food trucks serving up street food favourites, plus a special appearance from the team behind Tokyo Lamington.

It’s all going down at Granville Centre Art Gallery on Friday, February 2 from 5-9pm, and you can plan your visit over here.