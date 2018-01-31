February events in Sydney
Celebrate love, lunar new year and live music this month
February may signal the end of summer, but the second month of the year is as steamy as ever with saucy Valentine's Day events, spicy markets and feasts for Chinese New Year and colourful Mardi Gras parties for the 40th anniversary.
February's biggest events
Carriageworks Night Market
Much like her food at Billy Kwong, market curator Kylie Kwong has put out a remit that celebrates native ingredients, so you’ll see bush foods like saltbush, quandong, warrigal greens, karkalla and desert fruits used creatively (and deliciously) in dishes and demonstrations over the night. Bites on offer include a minced kangaroo picadillo empanada by Danielle Alvarez (Fred’s) and ‘California Toast’ by the Paper Bird folks.
Sunset20°North
This February, a new festival celebrating female-led and Indigenous cultural voices is taking over Barangaroo Reserve. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday over the month, there’ll be free live music from a diverse line-up including Sampa the Great, Wallace, Caiti Baker, Thandi Phoenix, Thelma Plum and Okenyo.
Twilight at Taronga
The Twilight at Taronga concert series ticks off a hefty amount of Sydney in summer ideals – harbour views at dusk, alfresco live music, and a zoo-fringed lawn to sprawl out on with shared treats and mates. Add in the WSFM gems meets Triple J gold of the diverse line-ups, and you've got yourself a pretty bloody great way to spend a waterfront sunset.
Laneway Festival
Alongside jovial entertainer and modern-day poet Mac DeMarco and free-wheeling soul and hip hop artist Anderson.Paak and his band the Free Nationals, Laneway Festival will also see Father John Misty, the War on Drugs, Bonobo, BADBADNOTGOOD, the Internet, Wolf Alice, ODESZA, and more hit Sydney on Sunday February 4.
Tropfest
Sixteen Tropfest films will premiere live in front of thousands of people in the Crescent, Parramatta Park, and be broadcast to an even bigger audience at home. This year, Tropfest is encouraging submissions from filmmakers that showcase Australia’s vibrancy and diversity. The Tropfest Signature Item this time? 'Rose.'
Koori Gras: Black Nulla Cabaret
This night of cabaret is the closing event for Koori Gras – a week of workshops, talks and performances by queer First Peoples performers at Carriageworks (Feb 19 to 24). Expect local and international guest performers, DJs and drag artists.
Mardi Gras Film Festival
It’s a momentous year for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and not just because equal marriage is finally a reality. The festival celebrates its 40th year in 2018, while its film festival component celebrates its quarter century. The Mardi Gras Film Festival also has a new director, Lisa Rose. In 2018, the Mardi Gras Film Festival will involve 56 features and 59 short films playing across 72 sessions in 15 days.
Time Out Sydney Bar Awards
Sydney, the annual Time Out Bar Awards are upon us. Join us as we toast the city’s best cocktail bars, new bars, wine bars, bartenders, rising stars of tomorrow and more at the party for the party-makers. Join comedian and host Matt Okine for an afternoon of delicious drinks, great food and sweet tunes in celebration of our stunning bar scene. Tickets ($70 + BF) include all food and drinks and are strictly limited.
Celsius
It's time to run hot and cold, eat some delicious snacks and quaff some wine at this pop-up restaurant featuring the ace cooking skills of Adelaide's Duncan Welgemoed, head chef of Africola. Welgemoed is saving you those pricey flights to the Bight and making his way to Sydney especially for this four night dining experience fior Taylors Wines, with the event designed to showcase exactly how temperature affects what we eat and drink (hence the name).
Chinese New Year Night Market
To celebrate the Year of the Dog the Sydney Fish Market is keeping its doors open late on Friday February 16 for one night only of colour and festive fun in the first ever Chinese New Year Night Market. Dine on the finest yum cha and Chinese cuisine as well as a selection of fresh and cooked fish from the bevy of food stalls open on the night.
Summer Dance
It's hard to find a good place to let loose outdoors these days but thankfully party crew Astral People are opening the rickety gates for us with another year of their Sunday arvo series. In the next instalment of the series, the stage will be stormed by disco star Late Nite Tuff Guy, Melbourne's DJ JNETT and local favourites Mike Who, Keep It Disco and Modern Fairytale.
Dizzee Rascal
Get your passport and your bikini because the Mercury Prize-winning grime artist is coming to Sydney thanks to the champs at Astral People, Handsome Tours and FBi Radio. The UK rapper, producer and MC is now on his sixth album, Raskit, but we all know you’ll be there for the hits ‘Dance wiv Me’, 'Holiday' and ‘Bonkers’.
Mother
One of the things theatre does best is building our capacity for empathy. By giving us glimpses into lives that may be well outside our own orbit, it gives us ways of relating to people who we pass on the street but have no other involvement with. Daniel Keene’s Mother – a one-woman play written specifically for Noni Hazlehurst – is an exercise in empathy far gentler and more complex than you may initially expect.
Purpose
If the current affairs of the world have got you scared or confused then fret no more. The world’s foremost thinkers are set to descend on Sydney to put your mind at ease. Purpose 2018, the festival that celebrates insight and innovation in the ever changing world around us, is to remind us that it’s not all doom and gloom out there. On the line-up are comedians Hannah and Eliza Reilly, as well as representatives from the Guardian, ABC and little known tech company Google.
Sydney City Limits
Sydney City Limit's inaugural line-up is a doozy: a mix of international heavy-hitters (Justice, Beck) and local heroes (Vance Joy). There'll also be a food fare from the team at Mary's and the Unicorn, plus a maker's market, and children's programming – aptly named 'Sydney Kiddie Limits'.
Sun Run and Cole Classic
The Sydney Morning Herald Sun Run and Cole Classic are back for another weekend of family-friendly fun, packing in a series of running and swimming events open to all ages and fitness levels. This year they're also adding on a new hybrid event – the Aquathlon comprises a 8.5km run and swim course for those up for an extra challenge.
Humans of New York
What started life as a photography project in 2010 has grown to become one of the most influential catalogues of street photography and human stories in the world. Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton began interviewing his subjects as he took their portraits, which he published on his blog, telling the grassroots stories of a global city and spearheading a social media phenomenon at the same time. In his first appearance in Australia, Stanton will share a behind-the-scenes perspective of his work.
Queerstories: Western Sydney
Queerstories is a hugely popular monthly storytelling night that's been selling out at Redfern's Giant Dwarf for over a year. For the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the event's creator Maeve Marsden is staging a special Western Sydney edition at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta. The line-up of speakers includes: theatre-maker Karen Therese, author Peter Polities, activist Mel Gardiner, filmmaker Vonne Patiag, and Amar and Muhammad Ali from 2 Boys in Saris.
Courtyard Sessions
Returning to the Seymour Centre is Courtyard Sessions, a series of free music performances held over the tail end of summer and the beginning of autumn. The sessions are known for drawing a diverse line-up of performers from Sydney’s indie music scene. This year’s program features folk artist Anna Smyrk and ‘electronic dreampop’ singer SUIIX, plus Harley Mavis, Hollow States and Kid Heron. They’re also holding a number of Mardi Gras editions to celebrate the festival’s 40th anniversary.
The Nose
Kosky’s production of Dmitri Shostakovich’s absurdist 1930 opera The Nose – a co-production between Opera Australia, the Royal Opera Covent Garden (where it premiered in October 2016) and the Komische Oper Berlin – will run for just five performances. Shostakovich wrote The Nose at the tender age of 20, inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s short stories ‘The Overcoat’ (1842) and ‘The Nose’ (1836), in which he satirises the newly wealthy middle classes of 19th century St Petersburg.
Campbelltown Investigative Ghost Tour
Get ghostbusting on this supernatural tour that invites anyone game enough to join in on the hunt for the spirit of Fred Fisher, one of Australia’s ‘most famous ghosts’. A freed convict, he disappeared without explanation from his Campbelltown farm before his spectre was spotted by a local farmer hovering above a creek bridge, pointing to a paddock where his body was later uncovered.

Legendary Scottish choreographer Michael Clark has been creating challenging, provocative and sublimely beautiful dance since he burst onto the scene in the late 1970s. Now he returns to the music from that era with this new triple bill. Longtime muses David Bowie and Patti Smith both get loving tributes, while Clark adds a new element to his work with the music of early 19th century composer Erik Satie.
Surf's Up at the Pav
This February Bondi’s Pavillion will play host to a range of eclectic events including dance classes, film screenings and live shows all month long. It all kicks off on February 3 with the Swing by the Sea dance class. For fans of cult director Spike Jonze, VICE are screening an episode of Epicly Later’d on February 17, and Alex the Astronaut touches down from New York to give a special solo performance on February 23.
50 Cent
It's 15 years since 50 Cent aka Curtis James Jackson III released his debut album Get Rich or Die Trying. To mark the occasion Fiddy will be returning to Sydney to play his heavy hitting rap tracks, like 'In Da Club', 'Ayo Technology' and '21 Questions' and 'P.I.M.P'. The gig won't be in the club, but instead outdoors on a festival-style stage at Parramatta Park.
The Book of Mormon
It can be difficult for Australian audiences to receive any international musical without certain preconceptions: the rumours of greatness tend to wash onto our shores long before the tour has even been announced. When one of the biggest Broadway hits of the millennium rolls into town, the sense of expectation can be dangerously high.
Mamma Mia! The Musical
This new Australian production will star Natalie O'Donnell (who sung lead in indie show Next to Normal at the Hayes in 2015) as mother-of-the-bride Donna, and Sarah Morrison (who was superb in the lead role of precocious teenager Lesley/Lisa in Ladies in Black) will star as Sophie. Alicia Gardiner (Offspring) will play Donna's bestie Rosie, and Jayde Westaby (Dream Lover – The Bobby Darin Musical) will play Tanya.
The National
Off the back of their sold-out Sydney Opera House Forecourt performance in 2014, the American indie rock band from Cincinnati, are set to perform by the famous sails once again. Even four years later, let's hope leadsinger Matty B will be throwing himself into the crowd like he did last time.
Lunar Lanterns
Visitors to Circular Quay during February's Lunar New Year celebrations will see giant animal lanterns representing the creatures of the zodiac dotted around the harbour. Each one has been designed by an Asian-Australian artist, measures up to 13 metres in height and is best seen after dusk when lit up in full, vibrant colour.
Single Asian Female
Michelle Law (co-author of Sh*t Asian Mothers Say with her brother Benjamin) debuted this play at La Boite in Queensland, in 2017. It focuses on a family of three Asian women living in the Sunshine Coast suburbs: recently-divorced mother Pearl, who is running the local Chinese restaurant; her eldest daughter Zoe; and teenager Mei.
Bowl-A-Rama
The General Pants Bowl-A-Rama is returning to Bondi Skate Park for two massive days of open-air entertainment, music, fashion, art and more. It’s the largest professional bowl event in the Southern Hemisphere and will see many of the world’s best skateboarders, including international pro skater Tony Hawk, head to our shores.
LCD Soundsystem and Nick Murphy
LCD Soundsystem played Splendour in the Grass sideshows in 2017, entertaining fans with nostalgic tracks like 'Dance Yrself Clean', 'Daft Punk Is Playing At My House' and 'All My Friends' – now they're heading back on tour, but this time with old mate Nick Murphy (FKA Chet Faker). Since moving to New York, Murphy's developed his style significantly. His huskier-than-thou vocals are still there, but now they’re backed more often by '80s-style synthesisers. In all, a great match for LCD.
Kill Climate Deniers
For its mainstage debut, Kill Climate Deniers will be directed by Lewis, and star Lucia Mastrantone (as the lead eco-terrorist), Sheridan Harbridge and Rebecca Massey. Lewis describes it as a comedy, but adds: “It speaks to a despair in a young generation about their capacity to bring about change in the most important ways for the planet.”
Black is the New White
This play was a surprise hit for Sydney Theatre Company when it played Wharf 1 Theatre in 2017. Now it's moving up in the world – or at least across the road to STC's biggest theatre, the Roslyn Packer. Penned by Nakkiah Lui and directed by Paige Rattray, the play is a contemporary response to Guess Who's Coming to Dinner.
Stars Over the Garden
Round out your week with a journey across the cosmos on February 23 at Lakeside Lawn, located within the Australian Botanic Gardens. Lay back and be transported to another world as the Australian Observatory’s Angel Lopez-Sanchez guides you across across the dazzling night sky. The Botanic Gardens’ Aboriginal educators will be there to tell Dreamtime stories about the origins and significance of the stars, and their connection to the people of that land.
Parramatta Lunar New Year
Parramatta will welcome the Year of the Dog at its annual Lunar New Year celebrations in Centenary Square. The Friday night festivities include traditional and contemporary cultural performances from China, Vietnam and South Korea, while family-friendly workshops will teach visitors calligraphy, lantern-making and cooking.
Isaac Julien: Looking for Langston (1989/2017)
In February, Isaac Julien will be recognised for his services to British art with a knighthood; at the same time his 1989 film Looking for Langston will be shown in Sydney. The film was restored in 2017 and offers a new focuses on poet Langston Hughes and his relationship with Harlem, offering a rare perspective on black, queer history within America.
Australia's Biggest Game of Hide and Seek
What are you doing February 18? We’ll tell you what you’re doing – hopping aboard the fourth largest cruise ship in the world for a massive game of hide and seek. Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas will be the playground for the day when it docks in Sydney Harbour. You’ll be able to have Australia’s biggest cruise ship all to yourself, and all the other hiders and seekers of course.
ROC Race Sydney
The Ridiculous Obstacle Challenge (ROC Race) is just as ridiculous as it claims to be. Entrants scramble over larger-than-life inflatable obstacles along a 39-metre course all in the name of fun. This year the ROC Race is returning to Sydney Olympic Park with 12 obstacles including the Wrecking Balls, the Sweeper, the daredevil three-metre drop called Leap of Faith, and an epic finish line slide down the Hippo – a four-storey tall waterslide!
Dumplings in the Sky
The Year of the Dog is upon us, and to celebrate the dumpling dealers from New Shanghai will be taking up residence in the Sydney Tower Eye to dish out their devilishly delectable delights to the hungry masses. There’ll be three sessions each day starting from 6.30pm and lasting for 30 minutes each. That’s just half an hour to get your mits on as many freshly made dumplings as you can eat.
Cupid's Undie Run
How many times in the middle of Australia’s blazing summer have you wished you could just toss away your clothes and saunter through the city streets in nothing but your underwear? Well, decorum can step aside for a day as fun runners streak through the CBD in their bedroom best to raise money for the Children’s Tumour Foundation this Valentine’s weekend.
Chinese New Year Dragon Boat Races
One of the highlights of the Lunar New Year festival is the annual series of dragon boat races that take place on Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour. Thousands of paddlers will battle it out over two days, with more than 100 races running every ten minutes, each carrying 22 rowers, plus a drummer to lead the paddling with a rhythmic beat.
Katharina Grosse: The Horse Trotted Another Couple Of Metres, Then It Stopped
German artist Katharina Grosse specialises in large-scale and immersive spray-painted works, in which she takes over urban and industrial environments and either paints directly onto their surfaces or drapes reams of fabric as the canvas for technicolour creations. Commissioned to create a site-specific work for Carriageworks, the artist has draped the public space with 8,250 square metres of suspended fabric, and then transformed this new canvas with spraypainted colour and visual effects.
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is breaking out all that thunderous brass to perform the entire Oscar-winning score of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope live while the movie plays on a giant screen at the ICC Sydney Theatre. Expect the filmic experience you know and love to make a jump in to hyperspace once the full power of the SSO is unleashed.
Serbian Festival Sydney
Come and celebrate all things Serbian at Darling’s Harbours Tumbalong Park. The weekend will be packed full of Serbian eats including ćevapi (a meal of grilled mince meat and the national dish of Serbia), borek and more sweet treats than you could dream of. If all this is making you thirsty then grab yourself a limunana, a traditional lemon drink with a recipe that remains a closely guarded secret.
Lisa Reihana: Cinemania
This survey features photographic and video works by Māori new media artist Lisa Reihana, whose video installation in Pursuit of Venus [infected] was a hit at the 2017 Venice Biennale. That work, a filmic reinvention of a French scenic wallpaper from 1804 (Les Sauvages de la Mer Pacifique) will be the centrepiece of this show.
There Will Be a Climax
This piece was originally created by lighting designer Alexander Berlage as part of NIDA's 2016 graduates productions. The Old Fitz Theatre's artistic director Andrew Henry saw the show back then and was so taken by it that he decided that it should open the Old Fitz's 2018 season. He also tells us it will feature a revolving set, which is sure to be quite a sight in the intimacy of this pub theatre. And. Well. Look. We don't really know a lot beyond that. We get a sense that the folks at the Old Fitz really don't want us to know anymore than that. We tend to trust Henry's taste, but all we can really say is to expect the unexpected.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The world is still recovering from the wave of jukebox musicals that came as a tsunami at the start of the century, when the hits of everyone from Billy Joel to The Proclaimers were rehashed for the stage. With notable exceptions, it felt like every show in the genre believed the hard work began and ended with securing the rights to a vaguely prominent artist’s back catalogue. One of those exceptions was Jersey Boys, the amazing tale of Frankie Valli and his journey to form the Four Seasons. It adapted a strong true story into a gripping narrative that not only tied the songs together, but was genuinely worthy of a show in and of itself. Every scene, every song, contributed to the whole, to build a near perfect musical experience that captivates with story, but celebrates with music. The first half of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical matches the standard set by that success story in every regard: story, shock value and amazing songs. Douglas McGrath’s book uses the frankly stunning career of Carole King as the building blocks to craft a captivating tale. Carole has written more than 1,000 songs that have been performed by a variety of artists, as well as giving the world her rightly famed Tapestry album among others. Impressively, while the audience is left gobsmacked by the sheer deluge of recognition – as hits from ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow to ‘The Locomotion’ are doled out at a rate of knots – the focus never once leaves the fantastic up and down tale of Carole’s
My Urrwai
My Urrwai – from the Kala Lagaw Ya language of the western and central Torres Strait Islands, meaning, roughly, my style or my spirit, including the way one moves – is Ghenoa Gela’s life story writ large on stage. It’s irresistible and with her bright smile, conversational delivery and an excess of charm, you might fall in love with her. Gela, a dancer and performer from Rockhampton, has been studying her family’s dances since she was old enough to walk. With a quick wit and irrepressible energy, she explains the routine: school, dance practice, dinner, Bible study, dance practice, sleep. When we see her dance, the results of this training are clear; she dances with great intention and great ease, like her body feels best in motion. While Gela might make fun of that old routine, it becomes clear that it was hugely important: soon Gela will be the only person who can teach her grandmother’s dancers as they were once performed on Moa Island. Directed by Rachel Maza, with Kate Champion serving as movement consultant, My Urrwai is an absorbing, swiftly-moving, well-judged performance piece that sparks with intelligence – including emotional intelligence – and meaning. It’s Gela’s story, but it’s never self-obsessed; she has a story to tell with her art, and so she tells it. We are on the journey with her. We follow Gela through her experiences at NAISDA, watch a recreation of her award-winning 2017 Deadly Funny comedy routine, and stay with her as she comes out to her famil
Pipilotti Rist: Sip My Ocean
You don’t have to make a choice between the beach and the gallery this summer: head to the Museum of Contemporary Art and you can submerge yourself in a video aquarium of supersized nature and underwater scenes, or lie beneath lily pads, as if on the bottom of a giant pond. These are just two of the works in their summer exhibition Pipilotti Rist: Sip My Ocean, curated by the MCA’s Natasha Bullock. Read our guide to five must-see works in Pipilotti Rist: Sip My Ocean. Below we dip into this pioneer of video art and “evangelist for happiness”. Who is Pipilotti Rist? It’s tempting to draw a line between Rist’s childhood and the art she makes. She grew up in a small village of the Rhine Valley, surrounded by nature, with Protestant parents – a doctor and a teacher – and a happy chaotic household of five children; born Elisabeth, she was nicknamed after the spunky Swedish child heroine Pippi Longstocking. It’s surely not drawing a long bow to say this is conducive to Rist’s almost evangelical dedication to celebrating the body, nature and happiness. It’s equally tempting to draw a line between the launch of MTV in 1981 (when Rist was 19) and both her decision to study video at Basel’s School for Design, and the grainy, pixelated aesthetic and musical homage of her early video works. Mid-art school she joined all-female Swiss art rockers Les Reines Prochaines; and by 1997, in her mid-thirties, she made her mark internationally at the Venice Biennale, with the video ‘Ever Is
Rembrandt and the Dutch Golden Age
This survey of 17th century Dutch masters will feature the work of Rembrandt, Vermeer, Ruisdael, Hals, Steen, Dou, Lievens and Leyster. The Netherlands experienced political turmoil and warfare in the 17th century, culminating in the founding of the independent Dutch Republic, and followed by a period of tremendous wealth – fuelled by global trade (including the slave trade), colonisation, and increased immigration. Art flourished, as a newly wealthy middle class commissioned and collected paintings. It's estimated that 5 million works of art were produced by the Dutch Republic in this 'golden age'; only roughly 1 per cent remain – of which Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum holds the most authoritative collection. There’s probably something for everyone in Rembrandt and the Dutch Golden Age; if you find the portraits of straightlaced 17th century Dutch merchants and their wives a bit stiff, then you might prefer the floral still lifes; if you find Vermeer’s ‘Woman reading a letter’ a little too controlled and fastidious in its composition, you may be a fan of the unconstrained drama of Jacob van Ruisdael’s ‘Landscape with a waterfall’. And that’s before you even get to the headline act: Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn. The exhibition is arranged in eight sub-sections; you begin with portraits of ‘ordinary’ Dutch people (read: merchants or members of the middle classes, who could afford to commission such a thing); you proceed through sections of paintings depicting oceanic expedition
Humans of New York
What started life as a photography project in 2010 has grown to become one of the most influential catalogues of street photography and human stories in the world. Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton began interviewing his subjects as he took their portraits, which he published on his blog, telling the grassroots stories of a global city and spearheading a social media phenomenon at the same time. Long since he first moved to New York with no friends and no money, Stanton now has more than 20 million followers on social media and his accolades include two bestselling books, Humans of New York and Humans of New York: Stories, being listed as one of TIME’s 30 Under 30 World Changers in 2013 and (in his most political move) having his open letter to US president Donald Trump shared 2.3 million times. In his first appearance in Australia, Stanton will give a one-off show at Sydney Opera House in which he’ll share a behind-the-scenes perspective of his work. He’ll bust myths about how Humans of New York started and elaborate on the best and best and worst moments so far.
The Room at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace
In 2003, Tommy Wiseau somehow got $6 million together to make his vanity project: a romantic drama about a banker (Wiseau) whose manipulative fiancee Lisa cheats on him. Inept in every department, from the excruciating acting to the dumb plotting and the astonishing narrative flaws, The Room also happens to be very, very entertaining: so bad that you can't stop watching. Hayden Orpheum holds cult screenings on the first Friday of every month. These screenings show no sign of petering out. Indeed, every month the cult of The Room grows. Time Out can't recommend this movie highly enough. The upcoming James Franco film The Disaster Artist is about the making of The Room – but why wait for the pale imitation when you can mainline the pure stuff? Read our 2014 interview with The Room star Greg Sestero.
Sydney Hills Outdoor Cinema
Sydney Hills Outdoor Cinema returns for a fourth season of movies, food and drinks under the stars. Twenty movies will screen: mostly new and recent releases, such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Bad Moms 2, Paddington 2 and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. A couple of nostalgic classics will be screened too: Top Gun, Mrs Doubtfire, Dirty Dancing and Bridsmaids. Of all the outdoor cinemas, this one is unique for offering Cabana Class – a king-sized bed with an overhead Balinese style draping, blankets and private butler service for up to four people ($150). On Fridays you can compete to win a free upgrade to Cabana Class. Alternatively you can book a VIP Bell Tent for a maximum of eight people ($300), which also includes butler service. There are also Smoth VIP tickets ($32) that offer premium banana lounge seating plus a Twisted Frozen Yoghurt Cup. Gates will open at 6pm, with screenings commencing at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now.
Moonlight Cinema
Moonlight Cinema returns to Belvedere Amphitheatre in Centennial Park for the 2017-2018 season, with 21 advanced screenings, 25 recent releases, and a bunch of fan favourites. A red-carpet advanced screening of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a highlight of the Moonlight season. From filmmaker Martin McDonagh (In Bruges), the film is both black comedy and searing drama about a small-town mum (Frances McDormand) who goes to extremes in the name of justice. Jessica Chastain’s new flick Molly’s Game, a Cold War love story between a sea monster and a mute cleaner The Shape of Water, and the anticipated comedy Pitch Perfect 3 are other highlights. Awards contenders in the program include the inspirational Breathe, Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour and Spielberg's stop-the-presses drama The Post. Australian movies in the season include Stephan Elliott’s comedy Swinging Safari, Warwick Thornton’s western Sweet Country, and Shane Jacobson’s latest comedy, The BBQ. Retro favourites Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future and Love Actually will screen at the bargain price of just $13 a ticket. Family films include an adventure into the Land of the Dead with Mexican fantasy Coco, the big-hearted children's classic Ferdinand, and another squirrel season in The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. On Saturday December 16, bring your favourite Teddy Bear down to Moonlight for the world’s biggest Teddy Bear’s picnic and an advanced screening of Paddington 2. Family passes to selec
We’ve picked out some highlights from the official festival as well as a few more events that champion LBGTQIA culture.