Hillside Harvest

cherry basket
Photograph: Michael Burrows | Pexels
Pick your own cherries, berries and fruit at this farm in the Orange region

Set in the hills behind Borenore in the Orange region of New South Wales, this orchard and farm store is something of a countryside dreamscape. Since it opened in the early 90’s, the 75 acre property has been connecting visitors with fresh, locally grown produce from its signature postcard-perfect setting.

The sprawling orchards are bursting with fruit a solid seven months of the year, with pick-your-own options available if you’re keen to work for your picnic. You can pick your own cherries from November through December, then move onto a stone fruit, boysenberry, blackberry and pear diet from January through February. From March through June, figs and apples are the fruit du jour, and there's a farm shop on site to stock up on the other essential crumble and cake ingredients to make your harvest shine. 

It's a long drive to get there, so make a weekend of it with our guide to Orange.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
1209 The Escort Way
Borenore
Australia
2800
Contact:
View Website
