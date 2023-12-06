Time Out says

Set in the hills behind Borenore in the Orange region of New South Wales, this orchard and farm store is something of a countryside dreamscape. Since it opened in the early 90’s, the 75 acre property has been connecting visitors with fresh, locally grown produce from its signature postcard-perfect setting.

The sprawling orchards are bursting with fruit a solid seven months of the year, with pick-your-own options available if you’re keen to work for your picnic. You can pick your own cherries from November through December, then move onto a stone fruit, boysenberry, blackberry and pear diet from January through February. From March through June, figs and apples are the fruit du jour, and there's a farm shop on site to stock up on the other essential crumble and cake ingredients to make your harvest shine.



