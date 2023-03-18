Sydney
Human Kind

  • Things to do, Expos and conventions
  • Luna Park Sydney, Milsons Point
This is your chance to interact with some of the world’s greatest minds – Wim Hof, Ronni Kahn, Jim Jefferies, Mark Bouris, Kirsha Kaechele – in Sydney

God of oxygen, ice and motivational speaking, Wim Hof. Artist and curator of Hobart’s MONA, Kirsha Kaechele. Founder of Australia’s leading food rescue organisation, OzHarvest, Ronni Kahn AO. Comedian, actor and writer, Reggie Watts. Businessman and entrepreneur, Mark Bouris. And local legend and ultra ultra marathon runner, Nedd Brockmann.

This is but a fraction of the Big Names that will gather at Luna Park from March 16 to 18 for the global debut of Human Kind, a three-day immersive summit bringing together some of the world's industry leaders and changemakers. A not-for-profit event, Human Kind aims to help reshape our collective future, and will feature more than 50 world-class speakers, transformational experiences, interactive workshops, pitch competitions, art installations and music showcases. We know, it’s a lot. Just think of it like TEDx, but on steroids.

Highlights include ‘Iceman’ Wim Hof as he takes guests on a once-in-a-lifetime breathing and ice experience; the ‘Ferris Wheel of Fortune’, which will offer folks the opportunity to pitch their gold idea to venture capitalists, industry insiders, investors and musicians for the length of a ferris wheel ride. There will also be a problem-solving competition where guests will join industry leaders to help solve real-world problems faced by companies, charities, society and the environment; and an ace comedy line-up with Reggie Watts, Becky Lucas, Jim Jefferies, Von Decarlo and more taking to the stage.

Founder of Human Kind and CEO of Winning Group, John Winning says, “I’m so excited to be bringing a plethora of stimulating experiences, incredible artistic talent and some of the greatest minds on the planet together in one place to create a fun and imaginative space where people can dream big, make meaningful connections, and enjoy some world-class arts whilst giving back.”

All profits from Human Kind will be going towards AIME, a program that supports Indigenous students through secondary school and into university, employment or further education. Tickets for Human Kind 2023 start from $99 per person for a one-day pass, with the full three-day pass starting from $199 per person. One thing's for sure, this event will be unlike anything we've seen before. Tickets are on sale now

Avril Treasure
Details

Event website:
www.humankind.sydney/
Address:
Luna Park Sydney
1 Olympic Drive
Milsons Point
Sydney
2061
Price:
From $99
Opening hours:
Mar 16-18

Dates and times

