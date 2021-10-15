Messina is flinging its version of the yum cha dessert staple for two days only

If your daydreams are filled with thoughts of the first bite of a silky, pillowy-soft, golden-orange mango pancake fresh off the trolley at yum cha – you oughta get your butt to Rosebery over the weekend of October 22-23.

The gelato kings at Messina are skipping straight to dessert with their Mango Pancake Party, a one weekend only pop-up in the carpark of Messina’s Rosebery HQ. Be hypnotized by their snazzy new pancake machine as you load up on delicious desserts. Messina’s take on the staple yum cha dessert involves freshly cooked mango crepes filled with mango sorbet and whipped cream.

They last rolled out these fruity delights in June. Now, the dessert masters at Messina aren't ones to rest on their laurels – even their relentless popular cookie pies get their flavours switched-up between editions – so when they bring back one of their creations verbatim, you know it's got to be a knockout.

The pop-up will be pumping out pancake parcels from noon until sold out on Friday and Saturday.

Craving something else from the trolley? Here’s the best yum cha in Sydney.