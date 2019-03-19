The best bubble tea in Sydney

Sydney is definitely in the grips of a bubble tea boom. New bubble tea shops are rolling out quickly and gaining devoted followers willing to queue for up to 40 minutes just to get a sweet refreshing beverage.

In the 30 years since a restaurateur in Taiwan poured tapioca balls into milk tea, the drink has gone global and it’s all about the bubble. Starch powder and water is boiled into soft and chewy little balls, also called boba, pearls, or tapioca balls, and provide the essential textural element of this drink. Variations are endless. The tea base can be black, green or oolong, or even no tea, and topping options have expanded to include tapioca balls, puddings, popping boba, grass jelly, fruit jelly, fresh fruit, biscuit crumbs, brown sugar pearls, and cheese and milk foams. Customising your own perfect bubble tea is half the fun, dictating everything down to the ice and sugar levels, or serving temperature. Want to get involved? These are our top picks of where to get your fix.

If you like your treat frozen, check out Sydney's best ice cream and gelato? Or get it in liquid form with the best milkshakes in the city.

Recommended: The 50 best restaurants in Sydney.