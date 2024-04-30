Sydney
Music Month at Now & Then

  • Now & Then, Sydney
Cocktails at Now & Then
Photograph: Supplied
From $12 hot wings and old-school hip hop to ’80s disco bangers, jaffles, and $15 Cosmos, there’s something fun happening every night of the week at this bar

Love hip hop, but not sure where you can listen to it? Feel like dancing to the hits of the ’80s à la Prince? If so, this will be music to your ears: new Sydney cocktail and wine bar, Now & Then, is celebrating some of the best genres of music every night of the week this April, complete with killer food and drink specials. Hello, $12 jaffles and $15 French Martinis. Plus, it will all be soundtracked to your favorite songs.

If you’re looking for something fun and affordable to do this April, swing on down on Mondays for hip hop, hot wings, and $10 Hennessy and Tanqueray drinks; Tuesdays will be throwing it back to the golden days with ’80s-inspired Grey Goose cocktails and $12 jaffles; on Wednesdays, there will be natural vino and $12 sangas; Thursdays will be everything rock ‘n’ roll with classic Aussie beers, Jack Daniel’s, and $12 sausage rolls. On Fridays, you get to pick the music and play your favourite songs, and Saturdays have our heart – there will be Ministry of Sound bangers playing all evening.

While summer may be over, it’s sure looking hot over at Now & Then. Call your pals, get dressed up, bring your pocket money, and get ready to boogie.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and things to do, straight to your inbox.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.nowandthen.sydney/
Address:
Now & Then
222 Clarence St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $10
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 4pm-midnight; Fr-Sat 4pm-2am

