From $12 hot wings and old-school hip hop to ’80s disco bangers, jaffles, and $15 Cosmos, there’s something fun happening every night of the week at this bar

Love hip hop, but not sure where you can listen to it? Feel like dancing to the hits of the ’80s à la Prince? If so, this will be music to your ears: new Sydney cocktail and wine bar, Now & Then, is celebrating some of the best genres of music every night of the week this April, complete with killer food and drink specials. Hello, $12 jaffles and $15 French Martinis. Plus, it will all be soundtracked to your favorite songs.

If you’re looking for something fun and affordable to do this April, swing on down on Mondays for hip hop, hot wings, and $10 Hennessy and Tanqueray drinks; Tuesdays will be throwing it back to the golden days with ’80s-inspired Grey Goose cocktails and $12 jaffles; on Wednesdays, there will be natural vino and $12 sangas; Thursdays will be everything rock ‘n’ roll with classic Aussie beers, Jack Daniel’s, and $12 sausage rolls. On Fridays, you get to pick the music and play your favourite songs, and Saturdays have our heart – there will be Ministry of Sound bangers playing all evening.

While summer may be over, it’s sure looking hot over at Now & Then. Call your pals, get dressed up, bring your pocket money, and get ready to boogie.

