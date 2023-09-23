Sydney
Negroni Week at Gowings Bar

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Gowings by QT, Sydney
A Negroni at Gowings
Photograph: Lauren Gray
Time Out says

Snag $16 Negronis plus a free slice of bee sting pizza at Gowings Bar all week

Just like a Hawaiian sunset and Friday knock-off drinks, the Negroni is a thing of beauty. One of the classics, the cocktail is bitter and sweet, with herbal and citrus notes – and it's a damn fine way to start an evening, if you ask us.

To celebrate Negroni Week (September 18-23), Gowings Bar in the CBD will be slinging Negronis all week (5-6pm) for just $16 – plus, you’ll get a slice of seriously good bee sting pizza for free. (Bee sting pizza is sweet, savoury and highly smashable – just like a Negroni).

If you’re keen to change it up, the team will also be serving their Negroni Sgroppino, made with Regal Rouge Rose vermouth, Campari, and blood orange sorbet, for $22, which comes with free pizza too. 

You can get both hands on this killer deal from 5-6pm, Monday to Saturday during Negroni Week. Cheers.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.qthotels.com/sydney-cbd/eat-drink/gowings-bar-grill/
Address:
Gowings by QT
1/49
Gowings Building
Market Street
Sydney
2000
Price:
$16
Opening hours:
5-6pm

Dates and times

