Just like a Hawaiian sunset and Friday knock-off drinks, the Negroni is a thing of beauty. One of the classics, the cocktail is bitter and sweet, with herbal and citrus notes – and it's a damn fine way to start an evening, if you ask us.

To celebrate Negroni Week (September 18-23), Gowings Bar in the CBD will be slinging Negronis all week (5-6pm) for just $16 – plus, you’ll get a slice of seriously good bee sting pizza for free. (Bee sting pizza is sweet, savoury and highly smashable – just like a Negroni).

If you’re keen to change it up, the team will also be serving their Negroni Sgroppino, made with Regal Rouge Rose vermouth, Campari, and blood orange sorbet, for $22, which comes with free pizza too.

You can get both hands on this killer deal from 5-6pm, Monday to Saturday during Negroni Week. Cheers.

