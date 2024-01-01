Sydney
New Year’s Day party with Winston Surfshirt at Manly Pavilion

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Manly Pavilion, Manly
  1. The outside of Manly Pavilion
    Photograph: Supplied/Manly Pavilion
  2. Two of the band members from Winston Surfshirt
    Photograph: Jordan Munns
Time Out says

The groovy Aussie band will be hitting the DJs decks at the oceanfront venue to kick off the year on a high

Got plans for New Year’s Day? If not, we’ve got a hot oceanside party for you. The Aussie legends of groovy hip-hop band Winston Surfshirt will be taking over the DJ decks at the dreamy Manly Pavillion on Monday, January 1 – and yep, smiles will be all around.

Kick off the new year on a high note dancing with your best mates to non-stop feelgood bangers by the local musicians behind boppy hits like 'Be About You' while lapping up the million-dollar ocean views (and sinking a few Aperols, of course).

Fuel yourself up to party the day away with Med-style snacks and share plates including Sydney rock oysters, house-made fluffy bread, calamari with lemon and chilli and charred lamb skewers.

The sun-soaked New Year’s Day shindig will kick off from 1pm, and will party on until late in the evening. Whack on your sunglasses and your best dancing shoes.

Tickets for the New Year’s Day party with Winston Surfshirt cost $60 per person, and that includes a drink on arrival. You can snap them up here, and see more info here. Be about (you) it!

RECOMMENDED:

These are best secret beaches in Sydney

Check out our ultimate guide to Sydney's top bars

In the area? Have a look at our list of Manly's best restaurants

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
events.humanitix.com/nyd-at-manly-pavilion-ft-winston-surfshirt
Address:
Manly Pavilion
West Esplanade
Manly
Sydney
2095
Price:
$60
Opening hours:
From 1pm

Dates and times

Buy
