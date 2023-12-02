Time Out says

Newtown knows how to eat, it knows how to drink, and boy does it know how to party. Whether you’re a Newtowner or an out-of-towner, we suggest pulling up your party pants and getting down to this massive one-day street festival on Saturday, December 2. The whole of Eliza Street will be shut down from 1-8pm and transformed into a runway of colour and energy with live tunes, legendary burgers and ice-cold tinnies.

With one year under its belt, you can expect Newtown Street Party’s second edition to be an absolute riot. We have the beer juggernauts at Young Henrys and their best mates at the Courthouse to thank for this epic celebration, which will mark 11 years since the first schooner of Newtowner, Young Henrys’ first flagship brew, was poured at the hotel.

You can toast the first week of summer with drinks flowing from multiple pop-up bars along the street, then fuel up with legendary burgers from Newtown stalwart, Mary’s.

Throughout the afternoon, partygoers can jam out to a stacked line-up of all-star rock and indie artists including pub music champions Sweet Talk, 70’s groove maestros Greatest Hits, idyllic indie-rock band Salarymen, and groove merchants Manfredo Lament. Also joining the line-up is Rissa who will charm partygoers with her R’n’B and gospel tunes, Lady Lyon who will bring nostalgia-driven cowgirl blues, and Evening Records DJs on the decks, plus more acts to be announced soon.

Young Henrys’ co-founder Oscar Mcmahon explains: “It all started with the creation of Newtowner as a small batch beer to mark the 150th birthday of Newtown, grew to multiple attempts at breaking the Tinnie Crack World Record (with a mechanical tinnie bucking folks to boot) and has now outgrown the hallowed grounds of the Courty, spilling out into Eliza Street in December for the second inaugural Newtown Street Party.”

The party is an entry-via-donation event with entry proceeds going to Newtown Neighbourhood Centre. You can find out more here.

RECOMMENDED: