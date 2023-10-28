Time Out says

Head along to this wild and beer-fuelled party in the park with its own Berghain-inspired rave cave

Dust off your ederhosen and dirndl and get ready to show off your Bavarian threads in all its glory at Oktoberfest in the Gardens. The huge beer-fuelled party will once again transform the Domain into a giant beer garden inspired by Germany's own Oktoberfest – and it’s all going down on Saturday, October 28.

From thrilling rides to silent discos, a Berghain-inspired rave cave, carnival rides and games, live musicians and local DJs, this year’s Oktoberfest in the Gardens is set to be pretty spectacular.

German and craft beers will be flowing, as well as ciders, wine and schnapps for the wild folk who don’t love beer. Hungry? Bratwurst will be sizzling, pork knuckles will be calling your name and giant pretzels will be everywhere.

One thing’s for sure, Oktoberfest in the Gardens is going to be a banger.

