Sydney’s recently revamped cultural space, the White Bay Power Station, will be welcoming visitors this spring for a huge *free* event, with the eclectic delights of Power Up Festival taking over for three days and two nights from September 20–22. From bands and DJs to cabaret and magic shows, all served up with a huge helping of visual arts, each day of the festival will have different programming, spotlighting the very best of the local community.

Discover artworks from over 100 local artists; 200 musicians and performers, including renowned Inner West singer/songwriter Josh Pyke and a spectacular site-specific aerial performance from Legs on the Wall; and delicious eats and drinks from local faves including Mary’s, Mapo Gelato, White Bay Brewery and more.

For those that love a bit of variety, Friday will be for you, featuring a stellar line-up of circus acts, magic, cabaret and cultural performances. From morning to evening, Saturday will be jam-packed with electrifying indie/rock performances from local musicians and theatrical performers. Meanwhile, Sunday will be full of family-friendly vibes, perfect for all who want to unwind and relax for the week – bring along your bub to learn all about music and instruments, enjoy an enchanting set of classical music, or come for a relaxed wander through the historic halls.

Photograph: Supplied | Josh Pyke

Following the success of the 24th Biennale of Sydney – which saw the site welcome 180,000 visitors, and also cleaned up at the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards, winning the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Art Exhibition as well as the People’s Choice Award for the same category – this brand new festival offers Sydneysiders a second chance to explore the vast expanses of White Bay Power Station. (This incredible, refurbished historic building happens to be Sydney's oldest surviving power station, and it still holds equipment and machinery that predates the 1950s.)

The White Bay Power Station is a piece of art in itself, however, the festival will also be filled with invigorating visual art displays. The Greenway Art Prize, which is now in its 14th year, will celebrate the vibrancy, creativity and community spirit of the Inner West – featuring over 200 artworks in a variety of mediums around the themes of sustainable transport, environment, urban ecology and waterways. Other local collectives showcasing their work include Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-Operative, One+2 Studios, and many other independent artists who have been selected through an expression of interest process.

Young budding artists can also enter the Creative Communities Competition, where students living in or attending school in the Inner West can submit artworks inspired by the Power Station for a chance to have it displayed at the newly reopened historic building and to win a range of exciting prizes. The competition closes midnight Sunday, August 25, and submissions can be made on the website over here.

Due to popular demand, there’ll also be free Behind the Scenes Heritage Tours and special Community Engagement Tours happening during the festival, where guests can learn about the building’s fascinating history and explore its hidden gems. Keep an eye out for registrations for tours, and find more info about Power Up Festival at whitebaypowerstation.com.

