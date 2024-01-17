Crowds of people congregate outside this Malaysian grillhouse in Haymarket (the original is in Strathfield), motivated in equal parts by hunger and optimism that they can find a seat inside this compact diner styled like a laneway street stall, with air fragrant with chilli, garlic and soy sauce. Order soft, pliant rolls of rice noodle cheong fun bobbing about in a creamy sea of coconut and chilli, plus the char koay teow, which is spectacular.
Whether your pick is spicy sambal, soupy laksa or sticky, hot AF Singapore chilli crab, Malaysian food has got it going on. Time Out Sydney's critics have slurped their way around town – here's where to get your roti on Sydney-style.