Mamak lunch special curry
Photograph: Supplied

The best Malaysian restaurants in Sydney

Time Out's picks of the best Malay diners in town

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Emily Lloyd-Tait
&
Avril Treasure
Whether your pick is spicy sambal, soupy laksa or sticky, hot AF Singapore chilli crab, Malaysian food has got it going on. Time Out Sydney's critics have slurped their way around town – here's where to get your roti on Sydney-style.

After a bargain bite to eat? Check out the best cheap eats in Sydney.

Or if you just need a drink, here are Sydney's coolest bars.

The best Malaysian restaurants Sydney has to offer

Ho Jiak Haymarket
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Ho Jiak Haymarket

  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Haymarket

Crowds of people congregate outside this Malaysian grillhouse in Haymarket (the original is in Strathfield), motivated in equal parts by hunger and optimism that they can find a seat inside this compact diner styled like a laneway street stall, with air fragrant with chilli, garlic and soy sauce. Order soft, pliant rolls of rice noodle cheong fun bobbing about in a creamy sea of coconut and chilli, plus the char koay teow, which is spectacular.

Malay Chinese Noodle Bar
Photograph: David Cheng

Malay Chinese Noodle Bar

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Circular Quay

Malay Chinese specalises in laksa lemak, which is made from coconut milk and curry paste and devoured at hawker stalls in Malaysia and Singapore. Here, there are 11 types to choose from, ranging from chicken to beef and prawn. Hot tip: don't wear white (like we did). Be sure to also order the Hainan chicken rice, which takes us back to a humble eatery in Kuala Lumpur, and the slippery and smoky char kway teow.

 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Mamak
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mamak

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket
  • price 1 of 4

Queues still snake outside this Chinatown cheap eat on a nightly basis. Roti canai here is a must – tear away bite sized bits of the fluffy piles of pastry and alternate dunking it between the three curries. Start with the gentle, nutty hum in the lentil curry, then step up to the fiery, fishy sambal before rounding it out with a rich, red chicken curry. Make sure you take a bite of the roti on its own to appreciate the buttery layers and crisp to soft ratio.

Alice's Makan
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Alice's Makan

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Is Alice Tan's char kway teow still the best in town? It certainly gives its competition a run for its moneybags. For one thing, Alice's version isn't halal, unlike many other top Malaysian places in town, which means it can be closer to the Platonic ideal of the original version of the dish cooked in Penang, with its little bits of crisp fried pork fat tossed through the noodles. 

Warung Taming Sari
Photograph: Supplied/Warung Taming Sari

Warung Taming Sari

  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Arncliffe

Born in Malacca in Southwestern Malaysia, Azizah Mohamed and husband Mahdhar Mustapha love to cook the food of their homeland. Now, the duo has opened up their first bricks-and-mortar restaurant in Sydney's south west, called Warung Taming Sari, inspired by the warungs dotted all over Malaysia. Come for the life-enhancing $13 beef rendang, served with a rich, sweet and salty sambal. Or Warung Taming Sari’s signature dish: charcoal-grilled meat skewers paired with a spicy peanut satay sauce, rice cakes and fresh cucumber. You can snag five chicken bad boys for just $15.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Temasek

Temasek

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta
  • price 1 of 4

The enormously popular Malaysian eatery tucked into a little pedestrian laneway in central Parramatta doesn’t go in for frippery or frills – they would only distract you from the flavours in your bowl, and they deserve your whole-hearted attention. The beef rendang will quiet all those tiresome people who come back from a Malaysian holiday only to moan about how nothing here compares. 

PappaRich
Photograph: supplied

PappaRich

  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Parramatta
  • price 1 of 4

Given there are more than ten PappaRich outlets in Sydney, it seems they’ve hit on a formula for success – affordable, no-frills hawker-style food and drinks. Here, the Hainanese chicken has been so gently poached it trembles to the touch and is served in a dipping sauce fragrant with chilli, ginger, sesame oil and soy sauce. 

Kopitiam

Kopitiam

  • Restaurants
  • Ultimo

It's a tiny, blink-and-you'll-miss-it type cafe on screaming loud Harris Street in Ultimo. The roti is unbelievable, and they do all the usual Malaysian hawker favourites like chicken curry and roti or nasi lemak. Get your fix of Malaysian telly while you're at it.

Albee's Kitchen

Albee's Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Campsie
  • price 1 of 4

Albee's Kitchen's menu is short and sharp. The nasi lemak pops with flavour. It's a plate of coconut rice, beef rendang, oily onion sambal, flash-fried ikan bilis and peanuts balanced with five (count them) thin slices of cucumber. You might expect it to be a greasy mess but you'd be mistaken: the mix of flavour and texture is like a well balanced punch to the mouth.

