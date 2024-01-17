Queues still snake outside this Chinatown cheap eat on a nightly basis. Roti canai here is a must – tear away bite sized bits of the fluffy piles of pastry and alternate dunking it between the three curries. Start with the gentle, nutty hum in the lentil curry, then step up to the fiery, fishy sambal before rounding it out with a rich, red chicken curry. Make sure you take a bite of the roti on its own to appreciate the buttery layers and crisp to soft ratio.