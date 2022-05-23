Sydney
Girl at smoking ceremony
Photograph: Amanda Gunston

Things to do this Reconciliation Week on Gadigal land

Recognising this land's First Nations people, the colonised history of this nation, and the fact that sovereignty was never ceded

Written by
Divya Venkataraman
,
Alannah Maher
,
Adena Maier
& Maya Skidmore
National Reconciliation Week takes place from May 27 to June 3, and it's observed across the country annually as a time to celebrate, reflect and work towards reconciliation in Australia. Established in 1993 as the Week of Prayer for Reconciliation before becoming NRW in 1993, the start and end dates also hold great significance and commemorate important milestones in the journey towards reconciliation. On May 27, 1967, Australians voted to include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as part of the population and on the national census, and on June 3, 1992, Eddie Koiko Mabo won a case in the High Court that recognised pre-colonial land ownership by Indigenous Australians. 

Dr Peter Lewis is the national president of Australians for Native Title and Reconciliation (ANTaR), and Uncle Richard Frankland is ANTaR's Victorian co-chair, a Gunditjmara man and a celebrated playwright, scriptwriter and musician. Both Dr Lewis and Uncle Richard have decades of experience working in the Indigenous social justice and advocacy space, and we spoke to both of them about what phase of reconciliation Australia is in, how to be an accomplice rather than an ally and the systemic changes they hope to see in the near future.

"One of the most beautiful things that I've observed is many non-First Nation peoples stepping across the cultural abyss with a hunger to know," says Uncle Richard. "And they want to know not just about First Nation people but also why weren't they told – why isn't First Nation knowledge part of the infrastructure of our nation?" 

Learning about shared histories, cultures and achievements is a large part of the spirit of NRW, and many concepts that were once considered 'radical' have now become commonplace – but this poses a new issue. "Years ago, the idea of a welcome to country was a radical idea, whereas now the danger is that it's become too accepted and [people] don't see what it actually means," says Dr Lewis. "There's been a big shift, but the challenge now is to actually make that shift real. It's in people's heads, but it really needs to get to the stage where it's actually creating the change that's needed." 

We all have a role to play in reconciliation, and part of that role involves making the leap from being an ally to being an accomplice. What does that mean exactly? According to Dr Lewis, it's the difference between "going to events, which is still totally important, to knocking on the door of your local member and saying, 'Why aren't you supporting treaty?' Or if they are, asking them 'How can we move to the next stage and create the change that's needed?" 

To Uncle Richard, the key difference between an accomplice and an ally comes down to what you're prepared to let go of. "How much humility are you prepared to have, and how much are you prepared to analyse the past and how that's fostered who you are now?" There's still a ways to go, but some of the changes that he hopes to see include including First Nations people in gross domestic finances and the creation of a First Nation Council of Elders across the Pacific. "We need to consider radical actions and agitate and stir until they work," says Uncle Richard.

There's a lot of work to be done, but to help you get started on your journey towards contributing to reconciliation, ANTaR helped us compile a list of NRW events to participate in below. Have a scroll, engage with a local event and commit to participating in reconciliation now and every day. 

You can learn and get active all-year round. Check out these Indigenous walks and tours across Sydney here.

The best things to do for Reconciliation Week

National Sorry Day at Parramatta Park
Photograph: Warami, City of Parramatta

National Sorry Day at Parramatta Park

Take to Old Government House at Parramatta Park to stand in solidarity and respect for the Stolen Generations at National Sorry Day on Thursday, May 26. This free event will be running from 10am to 3pm, and will be focussed on acknowledging, reflecting and healing, with Australians from all walks of life coming together to acknowledge the pain of the past, and the present. The day's events will include a smoking ceremony with Uncle Chris Tobin, dance peformances by the Jannawi Dance Clan, weaving workshops with Ngumpie Weaving, and shared stories and history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. 

Reconciliation Week at South Eveleigh
Photograph: Supplied/Kitti Gould

Reconciliation Week at South Eveleigh

There’s a whole lot going on in the new South Eveleigh precinct, which, before it became home to some of the city’s buzziest eateries and bars, was an important site of cultural and historical significance for First Nations communities. To commemorate that history, on Friday, May 27 Reconciliation Week will kick off with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, delivered by respected elder Uncle Dave Barnett, as well as a dance performance by Tribal Warrior at the top of the stairs near Yoho Loco at 10am.

On the same day, South Eveleigh will reveal their brand new ‘Serving Country’ photography exhibition at Bay 1 & Bay 2 in Locomotive Workshop, where a series of photos acknowledge and represent the contributions of Australian First Nations servicemen and servicewomen who have served, or are currently serving in the Australian Defence Force.

On Wednesday June 1, Badger Bates, celebrated First Nations artist, and participant in the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, will take to the stage at South Eveleigh’s Eveleigh Works for an Artist Talk with resident blacksmith Matt Mewburn to discuss their creative collaboration behind their new and massive sculpture that is on display at the Cutaway for the Biennale. Titled, Save our Ngatji (Rainbow Serpents), creators of spiritual rivers connecting water, sky and land (2022), this piece is centred on reminding all of us of the inextricable connection that Indigenous people have to this country, and the absolute vitality of moving into a future that has First Nations land and cultural survival at it’s centre. 

You can get your free tickets right here. 

Around the Kitchen Table Screening at Sydney University
Photograph: Supplied/ Sarah Rhodes

Around the Kitchen Table Screening at Sydney University

At Sydney University's Camperdown Campus on May 30, from 10am to 11am, there will be a screening of Around the Kitchen Table, a film produced by 1998 by the Women's Reconciliation Network. Following the film, there will be a discussion panel on the state of Reconciliation - then, and now, with the talk including the presence of members of the film's original team, as well as the minds behind 2022's Reconciliation Week theme of 'Be Brave. Make Change'. The film and panel will take place in the Social Sciences Building (A02), Lecture Theatre 200, and you can get your free tickets here. 

Gai-Mariagal Day at Georges Heights
Photograph: Reconciliation Australia/ Walangari Karntawarrra

Gai-Mariagal Day at Georges Heights

On May 28, between 10am and 3pm, on the land of the Borogegal People, Mosman's Georges Heights will host a full day of celebrations and activities designed for the community to come together to celebrate and deepen their understanding of First Nations cultures. Everything will kick off at the Landship building in the Headland Arts Precinct near Frenchy's Cafe, where there will be a showcase of First Nations educators, performers and artists, including Walangari Karntawarra.

Kids will also be able to get in on the action with a storytelling session with Uncle Larry Brandy, as well as a boomerang painting workshop. The day's festivities are totally free, but there will be a sausage sizzle raising funds for education programs designed by Tribal Warrior, a social enterprise committed to revitalising First Nations culture through economic and social stability. 

National Indigenous Art Fair
Photograph: Wayne Quilliam

National Indigenous Art Fair

  • Shopping
  • Arts and crafts
  • The Rocks

The annual two-day festival of Indigenous art, design, dance, music, food and culture returns for NAIDOC Week over the weekend of July 2 and 3. 

Themed Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up, the fair will feature artworks from remote Indigenous art centres and artists as well as stalls that regularly appear at the ever-popular Blak Markets. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives are travelling from the far corners of Australia – places like Ceduna, Haasts Bluff, the Tiwi Islands and Yuendumu – presenting a rare and exciting opportunity for Sydneysiders to interact directly with the makers.

A bushfoods adjunct will provide an opportunity to explore the secrets and wisdoms behind native Australian plants and bushfoods and to try samples fresh from the barbecue. Indigenous chef Matthew Atkins will conduct cooking demonstrations, as will Aboriginal cuisine experts Mirritya Mundya. There will also be food trucks at the event, and the folks from IndigiGrow nursery will be selling native bushfood plants and herbs.

Everyone is welcome to look, listen, learn and join in the program of talks, demonstrations, tastings, workshops, and performances kicking off from 10am daily.

This is the fair’s third iteration, presented (and founded) by First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation. In 2019, NIAF hosted 30 remote art centres from around the country alongside 25 Aboriginal stallholders and attracted 10,000 visitors, with all profits are re-invested into young Indigenous community programs. The last two fairs have not been able to proceed due to Covid, so this year is a very welcome and exciting return for the event.

The National Indigenous Art Fair takes place at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in the Rocks, and entry costs a gold coin donation. Stay tuned for program info and guest announcements at the website and the Facebook page.

See City of Gold
Photograph: Joseph Mayers/STC

See City of Gold

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Dawes Point

Wyatt’s debut play, which premiered in 2019 at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre before touring across the country, offers the experience of a grieving family as the microcosm to unlock a much broader discussion about identity and discrimination. Preservation of culture, the struggle to hold onto country and community, and the myriad entrenched systems of violence and mistreatment faced by First Nations people are brought into harrowing focus that every Australian should see.

 

This is where to find the best Aboriginal art in Sydney
Photograph: AGNSW/Felicity Jenkins

This is where to find the best Aboriginal art in Sydney

  • Art

Whether you're visiting from overseas or a curious local looking to get beyond the basics (Dot paintings? Bark paintings? Just the tip of the iceberg), these are the places to see the best of Australia's diverse Indigenous art practice.You can also see the work of a handful of Aboriginal artists on the streets of the city: check out our hit-list of the best public art in Sydney, including Kamilaroi artist Reko Rennie's 25-metre 'Remember me' sculpture standing tall outside Carriageworks in Eveleigh.

 

