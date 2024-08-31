Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sonic Neon

  • Things to do
  • Luna Park Sydney, Milsons Point
  1. Luna Park
    Photograph: Supplied | Luna Park
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. sonic neon at Luna Park
    Photograph: Supplied | Luna Park
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. sonic neon at Luna Park
    Photograph: Supplied | Luna Park
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. sonic neon at Luna Park
    Photograph: Supplied | Luna Park
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Luna Park
    Photograph: Supplied | Luna Park
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Sonic Neon is bringing an immersive light and sound experience to Crystal Palace at Sydney's historic Luna Park

The Harbour City does a good line in immersive light experiences, and if you can’t wait until Vivid takes over the city later in May, Luna Park is here to help. The iconic attraction’s newest installation – Sonic Neon – will be opening to the public from Saturday, April 13, and tickets are on sale now.

Housed in Crystal Palace – a building which dates all the way back to 1935 – Sonic Neon will take visitors on a journey through six different rooms, with state-of-the-art visuals and a layered soundscape creating a transportive experience. Illuminating more than 150 metres of the historic building, the experience will feature more than 26,000 lights set to a pulsating soundtrack using state-of-the-art technology that’s never been used before in Australia.

Tickets to the event are available now, and first release ticket holders will be afforded access to what Luna Park has described as a “secret zone”. Details about this mystery “Blacklight Dessert Bar” are thin on the ground, but Luna Park has confirmed: “Visitors will be able to purchase glow-in-the-dark desserts including custom treats by Sydney’s famous Tokyo Lamington along with glowing fairy floss and soft serve ice cream.”

The experience will run daily from 10am for approximately four months, though the exact end date is yet to be announced. Tickets for the self-guided Sonic Neon experience (estimated to take around 30 minutes) start at $29 per person, and the first month of tickets are on sale now. If you’re keen to secure your tickets, you can do so over here

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more things to do, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Keen for more luminous fun? This immersive experience is coming to the Blue Mountains

Lightscape will be taking over the Botanical Gardens later this year


And Vivid’s spectacular drone show will be lighting up the sky, all in the name of love

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.lunapark.sydney/
Address:
Luna Park Sydney
1 Olympic Drive
Milsons Point
Sydney
2061
Price:
From $29
Opening hours:
10am-4pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.