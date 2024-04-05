Sydney
A drone show over Sydney Harbour.
Photography: Supplied | Destination NSW | Daniel Tran | Written in the Stars drone show - Vivid Sydney

JUST IN: Vivid Sydney have confirmed the return of their epic drone show this year

Titled 'Love Is In The Air', this year’s drone show will see more than 700 drones light up the sky above Sydney

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
The program for Vivid Sydney 2024 has launched, and it looks like we’re in for another super sparkly season. The abandoned railway tunnels below Wynyard will again transform into an immersive audio-visual wonderland for Dark Spectrum. Lightscape is coming back to the Botanic Gardens. And now it's been confirmed that the magnificent drone show that lit up the sky above Circular Quay is also returning – this time, all in the name of love.

Sydney drone show
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW


Titled 'Love Is In The Air', this year’s drone show will see more than 700 drones light up the sky above Sydney on June 8, 9 and 15. Reflecting this year’s theme (humanity), the magical visual spectacle will be a celebration of romance; something the Vivid team have described as “an instinctive part of human nature [...] the best aspects of humanity”.

This year’s show has been curated by Gill Minervini, and will be soundtracked by Sydney-based DJ and Producer Peewee Ferris.

Details at this point are thin on the ground, but if last year’s shows are anything to go by, Sydneysiders are in for a treat. The Vivid Drone Show is free to witness, so we’d suggest calling your lover, and booking a table at one of the best restaurants in Circular Quay for the best views in the house.

You can learn more over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Keen for more luminous fun? This immersive experience is lighting up the Blue Mountains.

And Luna Park’s Sonic Neon lightshow will open later this month.

Want more activity ideas? Here's what's on in Sydney this April.

