You can score free Ben & Jerry’s at surf film screenings across NSW this summer – and save the ocean from a huge mining operation in the process

Environmental activism isn’t the first thing that springs to mind when the names “Ben” and “Jerry” are mentioned in the same sentence, but it turns out the world’s largest ice cream brand delivers on more than just the sweet stuff. This summer, they’re bringing ice cream and activism to towns and cities across New South Wales – and inviting you to get in on the sweet action.

For the past four years, Ben & Jerry’s Aussie team have focused their activism energy on partnering with grass (and sea) roots NGOs to stop new oil and gas developments. Their latest campaign is dedicated to raising awareness about a potentially devastating fossil fuel operation set to be performed off the coast of Australia. The fossil fuel operation – which will be the largest seismic blasting operation the world has ever seen – would release airgun powered blasts into the ocean every ten seconds for up to 400 days. The blasts used in seismic procedures are louder than the atomic bomb detonated at Hiroshima, and pose huge risks to marine life (including lobsters, who have been found to suffer serious concussion as a result).

To spread the message about the risks that this potential operation poses, Ben & Jerry’s have partnered with Surfrider Foundation Australia for a three-month campaign involving film screenings, ice-cream giveaways and one mammoth bike ride (more on that here). The film – directed by award-winning director Matty Hannon – features legendary Australian free-surfer Torren Martyn, interviews with environmental marine consultants and some pretty sensational shots of the Australian coastline.

“We wanted to really get the message across to people how important this issue is. The film perfectly captures the natural beauty that we risk losing if the seismic blasting operation goes ahead, and … ice cream helps get everyone on board,” explains Marine Scientist and Surfrider Foundation Australia’s Offshore Oil and Gas Campaign Manager Annie Ford.

To demonstrate her personal passion for the issue, Ford is currently completing a 4,000km, 60 day bike ride across Australia (which she’s doing an excellent job at documenting via her Instagram account – ice cream fuel stops and all).

The Surfrider x Ben & Jerry’s tour – and Annie’s impressive physical feat – began in Hobart on October 8, and will culminate with a final film screening at Bondi Pavillion on December 8.

The tour will be passing through Sydney on November 14 with a screening at The Orpheum, before heading up the coast for additional screenings in Bellingen, Byron Bay and beyond.

You can grab tickets for the screening at The Orpheum here, and for the Bondi screening over here. If you can’t make it, you can play your part in the activism side of things by signing the petition against the seismic blasting operation here (and maybe treat yourself to a tub of Ben & Jerry’s while you’re at it – a pat on the back on behalf of the planet).

