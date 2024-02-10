Time Out says

Missed out on tickets? Lick your wounds with Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails, eats and DJs playing all of her hits at this at this bejewelled bottomless brunch

A Taylor Swift themed bottomless brunch is going down soon in Sydney and we are more than ready for it. Whether you managed to score tickets to Swift’s upcoming epic Sydney show (or didn’t), you can still get a slice of the Tay action sooner rather than later, complete with flowing bubbles and more than a few sequins.

Darlinghurst’s Italian eatery Harry's by Giuls is hosting the bejewelled bottomless brunch, which comes with a 'Lavender Haze' cocktail upon arrival, followed by flowing Mimosas, Espresso Martinis, Aperol Spritzes, wine and bubbles. You’ll pair your drinks with ‘Get away carbs’ (arancini balls and Harry’s pizza bread); ‘Antipasto hero’ with burrata and olives; and a selection of pizzas with fries.

There’ll also be a life-size cut out of Ms Swift so you can snap a pic, friendship bracelets for you, your mates (or ‘Lover), and DJs will be playing Taylor’s hits non-stop.

Sound like a good time? The Taylor Swift bottomless brunch will be happening on Saturday, January 13, and Wednesday 17, as well as Sunday, February 10, and costs $79 per person. You can make a booking for it here, and we reckon you should start getting your best Reputation look ready now.

RECOMMENDED:

Love brunch? This is our guide to the best cafés around Sydney