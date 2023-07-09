Time Out says

San Diego’s cracking plant-based market is coming to Sydney, popping up at the EQ each month

A vibrant and fun plant-based market featuring tasty food stalls, live music, sustainable fashion and art is landing in Sydney this weekend for the very first time.

Originating in San Diego, That Good Good Market was created by Sydney-born Paula Vallero and husband, US Olympian Malacchi Esdale. The duo wanted to take their flourishing market to Sydney, bringing together a like-minded community who share a passion for good food, good vibes and good times – while saving the planet one bite at a time.

Not vegan? No worries. That Good Good Market is for vegans and non-vegans who are keen for new experiences and learn more about a plant-based lifestyle. And take it from us – the food line-up looks seriously good. Think fresh tacos; delicious souvlaki; loaded nachos; pillowy bao buns; and heavenly brownies, cookies and cakes that could tame any carnivore.

“We know there is an outdated stigma around the word 'vegan' so we choose to steer clear of it,” says Vallero. “We want to create a fun event with food, music and shopping that you can enjoy with your friends and family, and the food just so happens to be vegan.”

Esdale adds: “It is a gathering place for animal admirers and anyone who relishes the company of friends and loved ones, seeking to create unforgettable moments and forge new connections.”

Keen? The very first That Good Good Market is kicking off this Sunday, July 9, from 9am-4pm, at the Entertainment Quarter. It will be running on every second Sunday of the month. Bring your dog!

And if you're hungry for more, the OG Sydney Vegan Market is at the EQ on the third Sunday of every month.

Recommended: