The Bubbles Festival

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Circular Quay, Circular Quay
A two-level Champagne tower
Photograph: Dmitry Zvolskiy
A festival dedicated to the all things sparkling and Champagne is going down in Sydney in May

Sydneysiders are well-versed in the art of sipping sparkling wine and Champagne; it only takes the sight of the sun to come out or freshly shucked oysters on the menu for our elbows to bend. So it’s good news then that a festival entirely dedicated to bubbles is returning to Sydney this year, and yes, we would like a top up, please.

The Bubbles Festival was first held in Melbourne in 2017, and since 2021 it’s cemented itself as a national festival, with this year’s shindig happening in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. Gather your fellow bubble-loving pals: The Bubbles Festival is taking place in the Emerald City on May 24-25 at the Royal Automobile Club of Australia, a grand, heritage-listed building right by Circular Quay.

Sparkling wines from NSW producers will be showcased at The Bubbles Festival, as will bubbles from across Australia, and international sparkling wines including Champagne. Each ticket includes a two-hour tasting session where you’ll enjoy more than ten types of sparkling in a Riedel Champagne tasting glass, and get to meet and chat to the growers and producers. Plus, tasty canapés will be on offer to pair with your glasses.

Natalie Pickett, the founder of The Bubbles Festival, said: "I think that Champagne and sparkling wine are one of the joys of life and something to be shared. We love bringing all of these superb sparkling wines together with our followers at The Bubbles Festival”.

Whether you’re a fizz connoisseur or looking for something fun to do with your mum or friend, The Bubbles Festival is sure to be a hoot. Tickets to this bubbly wonderland cost $109 per person, plus booking fee, and you can get them here. Cheers!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
thebubblesreview.com/the-bubbles-festival/
Address:
Circular Quay
Circular Quay
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Circular Quay
Price:
$109 per person, plus booking fee
Opening hours:
Fri 6-8pm; Sat noon-2pm; 3-5pm

Dates and times

6:00 pmCircular Quay $109 per person, plus booking fee
12:00 pmCircular Quay $109 per person, plus booking fee
3:00 pmCircular Quay $109 per person, plus booking fee
