Spend ANZAC Day in the most true-blue way imaginable with Tim Rogers, Two-up and Bob Hawke's beer

Steady on, Sydney. Tim Rogers is coming back to town, and this time, he’s doing it in the truest blue style imaginable – at the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre, on ANZAC Day. Orright, cobbers.

In a special one-off solo performance, the king of ‘90s Aussie pop rock will take to the Lucky Prawn stage at Sydney’s most nostalgic brewery. The former You Am I frontman and ARIA Award-winning artist will be ready to take the audience on a feisty trip back in time, with Indie-alt star Babitha as the support act.

Bob Hawke will be turning on its old-world Aussie charm from 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 25, with Two-up going on until 4.30pm. Punters will get to play the (generally forbidden) game, down ice-cold schooners, and snaffle succulent Chinese bar snacks by the Lucky Prawn kitchen. Babitha will play at 4.30pm, and then, as the clock strikes 6, Tim Rogers himself will command the space, energy and hearts of everyone in attendance.

The festivities on the upcoming public holiday will cost you just $20 at the door, and tickets will be granted on a first-in, first-served basis (no pass-outs). You won’t be able to book in advance, so we suggest making sure you get in nice and early if you want to get in on the action.

All the money raised from entry tickets will be donated to Legacy to support veterans and their families.

You can stay in the loop with all the happenings on the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre website.

Good luck, and godspeed. May Tim Rogers be with you.

