Two of Australia's top Turkish restaurants are coming together for a one-night-only dinner celebrating the rich flavours of the coastal-flanked country

Here at Time Out, we’ve long been a fan of Melbourne’s award-winning contemporary Turkish restaurant Tulum (in fact, it took home our Best Casual Dining Restaurant award at Time Out Melbourne’s Awards back in 2017). Istanbul-born head chef Coskun Uysal draws on his childhood memories and transforms them into modern delicious masterpieces at his Balaclava restaurant. So we were pretty excited to hear the talented chef will be coming to Sydney to host an exclusive one-off dinner at one of the city’s best Turkish restaurants, emerald-hued Maydanoz, overseen by the Efendy Group (also Anason and Baharat).

It’s going to be a pretty special evening, with Uysal teaming up with the Efendy Group’s executive chef Arman Uz to create an exceptional share-style Turkish feast. We’re hungry already.

The evening will begin with fresh and bright cocktails paired with tasty snacks before flowing into a set menu featuring small and larger plates, plus dessert.

Dishes that are sure to get your mouth watering are traditional Turkish pide (similar to pizza) served with whipped Tulum cheese and Turkish chilli jam; simit (like a Turkish bagel) with smoked taramasalata, white anchovy and candied orange zest; raw yellowfin tuna with fried green pepper borani (made with yogurt) and smoked cherry tomatoes; and kuzu lamb shoulder served with eggplant puree, prune jam and bulgur pilaf.

End on a high with a remix of a dessert traditionally served to rulers of the Ottoman Empire in the Topkapı Palace (a historic and grand palace in Istanbul) – chicken and milk pudding with lemon thyme ice cream and a sweet caramel mousse.

The Tulum dinner at Maydanoz will be going down on Thursday, October 26. Tickets are limited, they cost $165 per person and you can get your hands on them here. If you’re a wine lover, there will be an optional pairing available on the night.

One last thing – come hungry.

