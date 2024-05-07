For picky eaters, the mega Gateway Food Court is your best bet, with a line-up of crowd-pleasing eateries and takeaway joints to choose from. You’ll find quick grab-and-go options at Hero Sushi Express, Top Juice and Basax Korean Chicken; a place to settle in for a warming meal at Gozleme King, Mad Mex and Schnitz; and sweet treats from Gelato Messina, Four Frogs Crêperie and Chambers Fine Coffee. Trading hours are being extended over Vivid, so you can drop by any time from Wednesday to Sunday up until 10pm.
One of the best parts of being a Sydneysider is watching the city come alive when Vivid rolls back into town. Exploring the streets on foot during this twinkly time can guarantee some life-lasting memories for the families, but little ones are likely to work up an appetite.
Take the stress out of dining by heading to the vibrant dining precinct Gateway in Circular Quay, where you’ll find family-friendly restaurants galore. Here are our top picks.