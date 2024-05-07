By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Vivid Wednesday 8 May 2024

Head to this one-stop-shop dining precinct for all the family-friendly food options you can imagine

One of the best parts of being a Sydneysider is watching the city come alive when Vivid rolls back into town. Exploring the streets on foot during this twinkly time can guarantee some life-lasting memories for the families, but little ones are likely to work up an appetite.

Take the stress out of dining by heading to the vibrant dining precinct Gateway in Circular Quay, where you’ll find family-friendly restaurants galore. Here are our top picks.