What do you get when you combine a glass of NSW shiraz, a cheese box curated by one of Australia’s top chefs, spectacular views of Vivid Sydney from Sydney Harbour Bridge’s South-East Pylon and DJs providing a grooving soundtrack? You get Light Up Your Senses, a brilliant new Vivid Food experience that we reckon is as good as it gets. This Vivid, walk up the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon and take in the stellar twinkling cityscape and harbour views. Plus, enjoy snacks put together by chef Luke Mangan paired with red from the Riverina region with DJs proving the bangers. Light Up Your Senses is taking place throughout Vivid with two sessions per day – 5.45pm and 9.45pm, and tickets start from $99 per person. Just a note there is a 200-step ascent to the lookout, with no lift access, so bring your very best lungs and get ready to be wowed.
It’s almost the (second) most wonderful time of the year, with Vivid Sydney kicking off on Friday, May 26 to Saturday, June 17. The epic sparkling festival is set to light up the Emerald City for more than three weeks with brilliant art displays, live music performances, gigs and parties, and loads of fun, free and cheap things to do.
But importantly – and perhaps most excitingly, depending on what circles you run in – this year’s jam-packed Vivid program has an exciting newcomer: Vivid Food. Think chef collaborations of your dreams, cooking demonstrations from the best in the biz, fancy dinners at fancy restaurants, epic sustainable markets, and so much more.
Below, we’ve rounded up all the major events happening for Vivid Food. And because we know you’ll work up an appetite with all that walking and snapping, if you keep on scrolling you can check out where to eat and drink during Vivid. Strap in, because there are a lot of exciting and tasty things happening. Happy Vividing, and eating.