Timeout

Sydney Harbour lit up at night during Vivid.
Photography: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2023Sydney Harbour

The best places to eat and drink during Vivid 2023

This year's epic light festival welcomes Vivid Food for the first time ever – here's everything that's going down

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
It’s almost the (second) most wonderful time of the year, with Vivid Sydney kicking off on Friday, May 26 to Saturday, June 17. The epic sparkling festival is set to light up the Emerald City for more than three weeks with brilliant art displays, live music performances, gigs and parties, and loads of fun, free and cheap things to do.

But importantly – and perhaps most excitingly, depending on what circles you run in – this year’s jam-packed Vivid program has an exciting newcomer: Vivid Food. Think chef collaborations of your dreams, cooking demonstrations from the best in the biz, fancy dinners at fancy restaurants, epic sustainable markets, and so much more.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the major events happening for Vivid Food. And because we know you’ll work up an appetite with all that walking and snapping, if you keep on scrolling you can check out where to eat and drink during Vivid. Strap in, because there are a lot of exciting and tasty things happening. Happy Vividing, and eating. 

Hungry? We are too. Here are Sydney's finest restaurants that you can book right now

Vivid Food events

Light Up Your Senses
Photography: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2023

Light Up Your Senses

What do you get when you combine a glass of NSW shiraz, a cheese box curated by one of Australia’s top chefs, spectacular views of Vivid Sydney from Sydney Harbour Bridge’s South-East Pylon and DJs providing a grooving soundtrack? You get Light Up Your Senses, a brilliant new Vivid Food experience that we reckon is as good as it gets. This Vivid, walk up the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon and take in the stellar twinkling cityscape and harbour views. Plus, enjoy snacks put together by chef Luke Mangan paired with red from the Riverina region with DJs proving the bangers. Light Up Your Senses is taking place throughout Vivid with two sessions per day – 5.45pm and 9.45pm, and tickets start from $99 per person. Just a note there is a 200-step ascent to the lookout, with no lift access, so bring your very best lungs and get ready to be wowed.

Carriageworks Night Market – Vivid Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

Carriageworks Night Market – Vivid Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Eveleigh

One of the most anticipated events in the Vivid Food program is the Carriageworks Night Market, which are making a triumphant return on Friday June 16. The Vivid edition of Sydney’s beloved farmer’s markets will bring together more than 45 of the city’s finest restaurants, bars and producers – think Bush SydneyArchie Rose Distilling Co, Queen ChowPorcine, Yulli’s BrewsRockpool Bar and Grill, Cantina Ok, Spice Temple, Three Blue Ducks and more – complete with dazzling entertainment and food demonstrations. All of the venues chosen have been handpicked for their dedication to sustainable food practices. This seamlessly syncs with Vivid Sydney 2023’s theme: 'Naturally'.

Vivid Sydney Dinner
Photograph: Destination NSW

Vivid Sydney Dinner

Get out your best frock and tie: The Vivid Sydney Dinner is returning this year at the Ivy Ballroom and it sounds pretty spectacular. Expect a night of brilliant food, music, light and art with Merivale executive chef Ben Greeno and renowned chef and author Danielle Alvarez (formerly Fred’s) overseeing the kitchen. The duo have created a menu that celebrates their love of New South Wales’ fresh and seasonal produce, which will be served alongside matching wines. Eddie Perfect will be your host, guiding you through first-class acts from alt-pop singer Montaigne, soulful powerhouse Christine Anu and loads more. Plus, it wouldn't be a Vivid dinner without some epic and immersive nature-inspired lighting. The Vivid Sydney Dinner is on Saturday, June 3 and tickets start from $292 per person.

Vivid Fire Kitchen
Photograph: Nikki To

Vivid Fire Kitchen

Vivid Fire Kitchen will see some of the world’s finest barbecue gods, pitmasters, producers and chefs come together for three-weeks of flame-fuelled festivities complete with redhot food and fire-inspired cocktails between May 26 and June 17 at The Cutaway in Barangaroo. Watch cooking demonstrations from top chefs including Lennox Hastie of award-winning Firedoor and Gildas; MasterChef Australia 2021 runner up Pete Campbell; Dave Pynt from Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Singapore; and more. Plus, see World BBQ Champion Sterling Smith and Pitmaster Brazil founder Daniel Lee in action, as well as famed Australian pitmaster Jess Pryles, who will demonstrate smoking and grilling. Tasty food will be on offer, and be sure to try the signature Fire and Ice cocktail, which is topped with a flaming marshmallow and served in an edible ice cup. Bottoms up.

Vivid Rooftop Experience in Aster Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Vivid Rooftop Experience in Aster Bar

Forget walking, and instead sit in one of the best seats in the house for Vivid this year at Aster Bar, which is located 32 floors above Sydney Harbour and offers sweeping views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. This year the rooftop bar is putting on dinner and a show to match the epic light festival, including a three-course menu curated by InterContinental Sydney’s executive chef Matt Hart paired with matching cocktails. Plus, AR tech will bring a galaxy to life around you while you dine. The offer is available all throughout Vivid, so if you are wanting to impress anyone in your life, this is the place to take them to. 

Vivid Chef Series
Photograph: Jim Sullivan

Vivid Chef Series

Vivid Chef Series will see top global chefs team up with some of the city’s hottest restaurants and chefs for collaboration dinners of your dreams. Leading the charge is Jackson Boxer, owner of Brunswick House and one of London’s finest chefs, who will be collaborating with  Hussein Sarhan of award-winning Fred's for a series of dinners showcasing NSW ingredients and Australian native produce (June 4-7). Next, Rishi Naleendra of Michelin-starred Cloudstreet in Singapore will be teaming up with his former mentor Brent Savage and the award-winning team from Yellow for a menu that highlights Naleendra’s Sri Lankan heritage and Savages’ approach to plant-based cuisine (June 6-9). Nelly Robinson of Nel and Prateek Sadhu formerly of Masque in Mumbai (June 12-13) together have created a menu that celebrates fond childhood memories featuring influencers from around the world. Kiln’s Mitch Orr will be working alongside famed chef Jeremy Fox of LA restaurants Rustic Canyon and Birdie G’s for a series of dinners inspired by Fox’s roots in eastern Europe and Mitch’s genre-defying cooking (June 13-14). Last but not least, Mmabatho Molefe, who recently won 2022 Hospitality Pioneer at the World's 50 Best for her Cape Town restaurant Emazulwini, will be cooking with the head chef of the yet-to-be-launched Bar Morris for an evening blending cultures, flavours and roots (June 17-14).

Show moreLoading animation

Vivid 2023 food and drink

Endeavour Tap Rooms
Photograph: Supplied

Endeavour Tap Rooms

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • The Rocks
  • price 2 of 4

If you're after something a little special to drink before heading out to see the bright lights of Vivid, why not grab a dazzling glitter beer at the Endeavour Tap Room? The whole rainbow is in your glass for the festival of light and art.

William Blue Dining

William Blue Dining

  • Restaurants
  • The Rocks

If you want to bring together three thrilling elements, boy have we got the one for you. Combining some of tomorrow's finest young chefs, the bright lights of Vivid, and mother-flippin' Top Gun, William Blue Dining has released a Maverick-themed menu for Vivid 2022. 

Opera Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Opera Bar

  • Bars
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Light lovers can relax waterside with one of three illuminated blue Bombay Sapphire cocktails at Opera Bar this Vivid season. The Icehouse (Bombay Sapphire Sunset Gin, lemon, pineapple, soda), Lychee Calling (gin, fino sherry, vermouth, lychee liqueur, citrus), and Blue Collins (Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Gin, lemon juice, pineapple, soda) pair well with the Vivid snack menu of Sydney rock oysters; romesco crudites with dip and corn tortillas; and rainbow blondie vanilla brownies doused in double cream and colourful candied popcorn. Cute.

Din Tai Fung
Photograph: Supplied/Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung

  • Restaurants
  • Darling Harbour
  • price 1 of 4

In celebration of Sydney’s annual festival of lights, Din Tai Fung is releasing limited-edition rainbow dumplings. With six different fillings, these dumplings are the perfect way to celebrate Sydney’s spectacular light show. Inspired by the vibrant lights that light up Sydney during Vivid, the popular dumpling chain has put a rainbow spin on their famous Xiao Long Bao dumplings.

Cointreau Margarita Kombi Van
Photograph: Supplied

Cointreau Margarita Kombi Van

The Cointreau Margarita kombi van is rolling down to the Domain for Vivid this year, so you can grab your Marg' to go from May 27 to June 18 from 4-8pm. You're invited to head down and enjoy Margaritas on the lawn outside the Terrace on the Domain while looking at all the Vivid lights on the city skyline.

ToastieSmith
Photograph: Supplied/ToastieSmith

ToastieSmith

Bringing delicious Korean street toast to Sydney, ToastieSmith has redefined the humble toasted sandwich by using Asian fusion flavours to create unique and delicious loaded sandwiches. In collaboration with Vivid Sydney, ToastieSmith is launching their ‘Blind Box’ mystery toasties at their Darling Square location from 5pm every day.

Spice Temple
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Spice Temple

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Rather than choosing some airy harbourside venue with Opera House views, head underground to the subterranean Spice Temple. A special pre-festival banquet menu is running from 5–6.30pm every night of the Vivid. There’s a longer menu available in the restaurant, and bar snacks available for walk-ins to enjoy with a cocktail or two.

Glenmore Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Glenmore Hotel

  • Bars
  • The Rocks
  • price 1 of 4

A lot of fuss gets made over the Glenmore’s unbelievable harbour views, taking in the majesty of the Harbour Bridge and hooking around past the Opera House sails to the glittering CBD. It’s an easy sell, especially because it proves you don’t need to fork out for a top-tier restaurant for the kind of Sydney vista that belongs on a postcard. To capitalise on these incredible views, the Glenmore will be running hot toddy specials just in time for the chilly Vivid nights, along with $15 Margaritas in the lounge from 4–6.30pm on weekdays.

Mary's CQ
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mary's CQ

  • Bars
  • Circular Quay

The Circular Quay outpost of everyone's favourite rock and roll burger bar, Mary's, will be transforming into an underground, late night supper club throughout Vivid 2022. There will be jazz, cabaret and comedy kicking off from 10pm every Friday and Saturday and you can even bring your vegan buddies and know they'll be fully catered to.

