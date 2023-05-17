This year's epic light festival welcomes Vivid Food for the first time ever – here's everything that's going down

It’s almost the (second) most wonderful time of the year, with Vivid Sydney kicking off on Friday, May 26 to Saturday, June 17. The epic sparkling festival is set to light up the Emerald City for more than three weeks with brilliant art displays, live music performances, gigs and parties, and loads of fun, free and cheap things to do.

But importantly – and perhaps most excitingly, depending on what circles you run in – this year’s jam-packed Vivid program has an exciting newcomer: Vivid Food. Think chef collaborations of your dreams, cooking demonstrations from the best in the biz, fancy dinners at fancy restaurants, epic sustainable markets, and so much more.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the major events happening for Vivid Food. And because we know you’ll work up an appetite with all that walking and snapping, if you keep on scrolling you can check out where to eat and drink during Vivid. Strap in, because there are a lot of exciting and tasty things happening. Happy Vividing, and eating.

Hungry? We are too. Here are Sydney's finest restaurants that you can book right now.