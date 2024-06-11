It's the silly zombie horror musical we’d all been waiting for, and it didn't disappoint. This is a brand new Australian work from the big brains of Laura Murphy (The Lovers, The Dismissal) brought to gruesome life for its world premiere at Hayes Theatre Co (the beating heart of Australian musical theatre). Taking us back to the Sydney of the '90s in the final moments before a high-strung community theatre troupe opens their new show, Zombie! is veritably stuffed with meta-musical-theatre references, camp gory goodness, songs that mash showtunes with era-specific pop, triple-threat zombies, and a feminist throughline that will have you screaming for blood.