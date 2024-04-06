Sydney
Zombie! The Musical

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Hayes Theatre Co, Elizabeth Bay
The Hayes is launching a brand new Aussie horror-comedy musical about zombies – what more do you need to know!?

Finally, it's the silly zombie horror musical we’ve been waiting for. Zombie! The Musical is a brand new Australian work from the big brains of Laura Murphy, the hottest new name in Australian musical theatre (she’s behind shows like The Lovers and The Dismissal). The blood, guts and high notes are taking over the Hayes Theatre in Kings Cross from early March.

Zombie! takes us back to the Sydney of the ’90s and into the dramas of a dedicated community theatre troupe as they’re frantically rehearsing in the final hours before their big opening night. But little do they know that beyond the theatre's walls, a highly infectious disease is rapidly spreading through the city – turning its victims into something terrifying, something undead. Will humanity take its final bow, or can the power of musical theatre save the friggin’ world? 

The “practically perfect” leading lady of the recent national tour of Mary Poppins, Stefanie Jones, is hanging up her umbrella to join an excellent cast for this bombastic new apocalyptic show. Under the direction of Darren Yap, you can also expect to see star of stage and screen Natalie Abbott (The Lovers, Muriel's Wedding The Musical, Aftertaste), West End legend Tamsin Carroll (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Strictly Ballroom, Miss Saigon), Chelsea Dawson (Six! The Musical, Mamma Mia!), Nancy Denis (Clydes, Blythe Spirit, The Great Gatsby), Ryan Gonzalez (Moulin Rouge, Jersey Boys, In The Heights), Drew Livingston (Mamma Mia!, Once, Billy Elliot, War Horse), Monique Sallé (The Lovers, RENT, Bump, Significant Others) and Hayes favourite Adam Di Martino (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Great Gatsby, Mack and Mabel). 

Zombie! is part of the Hayes’ stacked 2024 season, which is celebrating 10 years of this buzzing hub of musical theatre. If you’re a fan of Heathers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer or anything proper Aussie, you’ll be into this. 

Zombie! The Musical is playing at Hayes Theatre Co, Potts Point, from March 8 to April 6. Tickets range from $55-$84 and you can snap them up over here

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
hayestheatre.com.au/event/zombie-the-musical/
Address:
Hayes Theatre Co
19 Greenknowe Ave
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Price:
$55-$84
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 6.30pm, Wed-Sat 7.30pm + Thu 1pm, Sat 1.30pm

