Heartfelt and heart-wrenching with great comic timing, Janet Anderson's career-defining performance in the debut Australian production of Overflow – a hilarious and devastating exploration of women’s bathrooms and the experiences of transgender women – will not be forgotten any time soon. Seemingly effortlessly, Anderson held the attention of everyone in her orbit, seamlessly switching gears to impersonate Rosie’s associates and their various British dialects. Anderson played Rosie as funny and smart and hurt, a person just trying to survive and find joy. She doesn't look for trouble; it finds her.
British playwright Travis Alabanza's critically acclaimed one-act play made a mark on the local theatrical landscape when an all-trans- and gender-diverse team brought it to the Sydney stage with Darlinghurst Theatre Co in 2022. So lucky for us, it came back for Sydney Festival and a national tour in 2024.