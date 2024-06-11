Here are the nominees for Best Performance in a Play for Time Out Sydney's inaugural Arts & Culture Awards

The nominees in the Best Performance in a Play category are the standout actors who shone the brightest on stage. Whether it was their spot-on comedic timing or ability to make us feel something, these are the individual performances we can't forget.

The winner for each category will be announced on July 29, 2024. To see nominees for all categories, click here.

For more information about the awards, click here.