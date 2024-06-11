Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Overflow at Darlinghurst Theatre
Photograph: Darlinghurst Theatre/Robert Catto

Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards 2024: Best Performance in a Play Nominees

Here are the nominees for Best Performance in a Play for Time Out Sydney's inaugural Arts & Culture Awards

Alannah Le Cross
Edited by
Alannah Le Cross
Advertising

The nominees in the Best Performance in a Play category are the standout actors who shone the brightest on stage. Whether it was their spot-on comedic timing or ability to make us feel something, these are the individual performances we can't forget.

The winner for each category will be announced on July 29, 2024. To see nominees for all categories, click here.

For more information about the awards, click here.

These are the 2024 nominees...

Janet Anderson for Overflow
Photograph: Darlinghurst Theatre/Robert Catto

Janet Anderson for Overflow

Heartfelt and heart-wrenching with great comic timing, Janet Anderson's career-defining performance in the debut Australian production of Overflow – a hilarious and devastating exploration of women’s bathrooms and the experiences of transgender women – will not be forgotten any time soon. Seemingly effortlessly, Anderson held the attention of everyone in her orbit, seamlessly switching gears to impersonate Rosie’s associates and their various British dialects. Anderson played Rosie as funny and smart and hurt, a person just trying to survive and find joy. She doesn't look for trouble; it finds her. 

British playwright Travis Alabanza's critically acclaimed one-act play made a mark on the local theatrical landscape when an all-trans- and gender-diverse team brought it to the Sydney stage with Darlinghurst Theatre Co in 2022. So lucky for us, it came back for Sydney Festival and a national tour in 2024.

Read more
Colin Friels for Into the Shimmering World
Photograph: STC/Daniel Boud

Colin Friels for Into the Shimmering World

Farmer Ray, played with impressive physicality and nuance by veteran actor Colin Friels, is the central figure of Into the Shimmering World – a new Australian epic penned by Angus Cerini (The Bleeding Tree, Wonnangatta) for Sydney Theatre Company. Helmed by a cast of legendary Aussie performers (including Kerry Armstrong playing opposite Friels as his wife, Floss) this future classic introduces us to a farming couple who have lived off the land their entire adult lives. But this is Friels’ show, and the veteran performer well and truly delivers. Into the Shimmering World is a superb drama, anchored by a stunning performance from Friels – clear-eyed, powerful and deeply affecting.

Read more
Advertising
Shingo Usami for The Face of Jizo
Photograph: Red Line Productions/Phil Erbacher

Shingo Usami for The Face of Jizo

Set in post-war Hiroshima, Hisashi Inoue’s magical, intensely moving and timeless 1994 play finally arrived in Australia this past November (as translated by Roger Pulvers) thanks to Omusubi Productions and Red Line Productions. Co-director Shingo Usami starred in this two-hander as Takezo, a ghostly father who is lovingly haunting his 23-year-old daughter Mitsue (Mayu Iwasaki). After 25 years as a Japanese actor in Australia, this is the role he had been waiting for. Spirited, goofy and gruff, Usami's larger-than-life performance moved the story to profound emotional depths. He also seemed to discover an invisible lever which can make an audience gush tears. 

Read more
Jack Richardson for The Turn of the Screw
Photograph: Tooth & Sinew/Phil Erbacher

Jack Richardson for The Turn of the Screw

The John Waters of Sydney's theatre community, indie company Tooth and Sinew have put themselves on the map with thrilling original shows that push the boundaries of good taste with perverted puppets, rude clowns and apocalyptic allegories. So when they took on Henry James' haunting gothic thriller The Turn of the Screw, we were intrigued. Jack Richardson's standout performance as Miles was arguably the most horrible and moving construction of the play. Around ten years old (the character, not the actor), he’s a budding chauvinist and a horror of a child with slicked-back blonde hair and a snarling little pink mouth, out of which bursts perfectly elocuted charms and abuse. Richardson incarnated this monster-in-the-making with frightening, unforgettable ease.

Read more
Advertising
Catherine Văn-Davies for Constellations
Photograph: STC/Prudence Upton

Catherine Văn-Davies for Constellations

Fresh from taking the West End by storm and winning the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Play Revival, Sydney Theatre Company brought Nick Payne’s luxuriantly romantic, multiversal love story to the local stage – complete with a stunning rotating stage encrusted with dried flowers. Opposite Johnny Carr as beekeeper Roland, Catherine Văn-Davies shone as quantum physicist Maryanne. Using the play's repetition to comedic and devastating effect, she made us fall in love with her in each possible scenario.

Read more

Discover all the other nominees for 2024...

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.