Photograph: Yusuke Oba
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Casual Drinking Venue

Here is the winner for Best Casual Drinking Venue in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

Written by
Time Out editors
Narrowing down Sydney’s finest casual drinking venues is thirsty work, but work we’re very happy to do. After all, Sydney has a lot of exceptional pubs, so yes, many a schooner was drunk.

Great watering holes are the foundation for Sydney’s hospitality scene. More often than not, they are the venues with the most history, the ones with good bones and the stories to tell. They are the places where you catch up with mates, where locals come for years for “just one drink” after work, and where many learn how to pour their beer (and have their first lock in).

The best casual drinking venues bring people together of all ages, fostering a sense of community and belonging, and create a place people can feel at home.

It’s also about the booze, of course. All our nominees pour ice-cold beers from both local and international breweries alongside thoughtful wine lists. Top-tier cocktails are a bonus.

They also offer cracking feeds – from perfectly cooked steak and chips to golden, crunchy schnittys as big as the plate.

A charming and lively atmosphere is crucial. That can come from a rocking music playlist to literal live music. And a welcoming, friendly team goes without saying.

So, whether you want a venue to cheer on your favourite team, watch a show at the theatre (yes, really), hit up a country club in the city or knock back killer pizza coupled with a fun, laidback vibe, our nominees have you covered. The next round is on us.

Click here to return to the main awards page

And the winner is...

The Old Fitzroy Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The Old Fitzroy Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Woolloomooloo
  • price 2 of 4

We spot the candy cane umbrellas first. Red and white striped, they stand tall out the front of Woolloomooloo’s historic Old Fitzroy Hotel. The three-storey brick and butter building looks well-worn yet strong – which makes sense when you consider the Old Fitz is around 150 years old. The pub is surrounded by leafy green trees, punters are out the front knocking back cold ones, and today it’s glowing in the spring sunshine. Just from the exterior, you can tell the old boozer has more character and charm than a new opening could dream of.

Read review

We also love these other nominees...

Cricketers Arms Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Cricketers Arms Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

The Cricketers Arms is, arguably, Surry Hills’ – if not Sydney’s – most classic Aussie pub. The fact that they’ve hardly done a thing to the ground floor and beer garden in decades is what’s given it its charm. As you enter, there’s a big bar in the centre of the room, with bar stools dotted around it – the kind of space you feel comfortable coming to on your own and pulling up a stool for a chat with the bartender. If you stop by enough times, that bartender – and the strangers next to you – will probably end up being your friends. That’s the type of place the Cricketers is.

But what we love most about the Crix right now is its upstairs glow-up – while the ground-floor pub is untouched, the level one bistro has had a a French(ish) revolution. Instead of serving up its usual pub grub classics, it’s become ‘Chez Crix’.

Read review
Enmore Country Club
Photograph: credit/Angus Bell Young

Enmore Country Club

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Enmore

At Enmore Country Club, there are no midlife golfing crises or standoffish suburbanites allowed. Rather, this hole-in-the-wall boozer on Enmore Road is full of low, vibey light, flickering candles, cosy leather booths and a smattering of extremely exuberant bar staff in matching cream and brown cowboy-style shirts. Upon entering this particular country club, it’s pretty clear you’re in for a good time.

Read review
Harbord Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Harbord Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Freshwater

In 2020, the beloved boozer was snapped up by real-estate professionals Glenn Piper and Lachlan Cottee, who reopened the pub in 2021 after a massive glow-up. Many were worried that the Hilton’s original charm would have been lost along the way. We’re glad to report the spirit of this Freshie institution lives on.

Read review
The Dolphin Hotel
Photograph: Supplied | The Dolphin | Delfino Pizzeria

The Dolphin Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

In a city loaded with hidden gems – concealed in dark alleys and dingy basements, behind unmarked doors and unassuming shop windows – there are other venues that go for the opposite approach, sucking you in with a blast of bright lights and loud noises. The Dolphin Hotel is one of those. You can hear it coming from a dozen doors down on Crown Street. Baselines blare from open windows, diners chatter cheerily from curbside tables, a giant banner strung from the first floor balcony reads: You Want a Pizza Me? Stepping inside is like entering the heart of the storm.

Read review
