Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Casual Drinking Venue

Here is the winner for Best Casual Drinking Venue in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

Narrowing down Sydney’s finest casual drinking venues is thirsty work, but work we’re very happy to do. After all, Sydney has a lot of exceptional pubs, so yes, many a schooner was drunk.

Great watering holes are the foundation for Sydney’s hospitality scene. More often than not, they are the venues with the most history, the ones with good bones and the stories to tell. They are the places where you catch up with mates, where locals come for years for “just one drink” after work, and where many learn how to pour their beer (and have their first lock in).

The best casual drinking venues bring people together of all ages, fostering a sense of community and belonging, and create a place people can feel at home.

It’s also about the booze, of course. All our nominees pour ice-cold beers from both local and international breweries alongside thoughtful wine lists. Top-tier cocktails are a bonus.

They also offer cracking feeds – from perfectly cooked steak and chips to golden, crunchy schnittys as big as the plate.

A charming and lively atmosphere is crucial. That can come from a rocking music playlist to literal live music. And a welcoming, friendly team goes without saying.

So, whether you want a venue to cheer on your favourite team, watch a show at the theatre (yes, really), hit up a country club in the city or knock back killer pizza coupled with a fun, laidback vibe, our nominees have you covered. The next round is on us.